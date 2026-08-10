WayV Releases Eighth Mini Album VISION WINGS, Drops Title Track Video

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WayV has released its eighth mini album, VISION WINGS, across major streaming platforms, accompanied by a music video for the title track. The seven-track project, issued by SM Entertainment, includes both Chinese and English versions of the title song and draws on a set of Chinese words that share pronunciation but carry different meanings, tying the songs together around themes of the group's values and aspirations.

Across the album, VISION WINGS draws inspiration from a collection of Chinese words that share the same pronunciation while carrying distinct meanings. Together, the songs tell a cohesive story about the values and aspirations that continue to drive WayV forward.

The title track '鸢 (Vision Wings)' is a hip-hop performance track infused with traditional Chinese musical elements. It blends the graceful sound of the guzheng, a traditional Chinese string instrument, with modern hip-hop production driven by jungle beats. Using the image of a bird soaring high even through a storm, the song captures WayV's unwavering self-belief and determination to break past every limit.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of a Shaolin temple, the music video brings the song's imagery to life with the members taking on the roles of warriors. Cinematic visuals and martial arts-inspired choreography amplify the track's sense of power, resilience and ambition.

Following the album's release, WayV will kick off their third concert tour with 2026 WayV CONCERT TOUR [BORN THIS WAY] IN SEOUL, taking place September 12–13 at KBS Arena in Seoul. The tour will then continue across Asia, with additional cities and dates to be announced.

VISION WINGS is available now on all major streaming platforms, with physical albums available through online and offline retailers.

About WayV

WayV (威神V) is a unit of NCT, SM Entertainment's global K-pop group and brand, recognized for pushing creative boundaries with multilingual releases, dynamic performances, and a growing international fanbase. Comprised of five members—Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang—the group has established a strong presence across Greater China since its debut in 2019, while continuing to expand its global reach through standout releases including 'Love Talk,' 'Kick Back,' 'On My Youth,' 'Give Me That,' and 'BIG BANDS.'

WayV made an immediate impact with their debut mini album, Take Off, which topped the iTunes charts in 30 regions. Later that year, 'Love Talk' became the first song by a Chinese group to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. Their first studio album, Awaken The World, further demonstrated their popularity in China, with all 10 tracks entering the Top 10 of QQ Music's Rising Chart.

In 2024, WayV made history with 'Give Me That,' becoming the first China-based group to earn a Korean music show win. Their mini album FREQUENCY went on to reach the Top 5 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 17 countries, as the group embarked on their first concert tour, 2024 WayV Concert [ON THE Way], spanning 20 shows across Asia.

WayV carried that success into 2025 with their seventh mini album, BIG BANDS, which reached the Top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 16 regions. They closed out the year with the winter special album 白色定格 (Eternal White), which topped the chart in nine regions and reached the Top 10 in 15. Following the release of their eighth mini album, VISION WINGS, WayV will kick off their third concert tour, 2026 WayV CONCERT TOUR [BORN THIS WAY], with two shows in Seoul on September 12–13 before continuing across Asia.

The title track pairs the guzheng, a traditional Chinese string instrument, with hip-hop production built on jungle beats, and its music video, set at a Shaolin temple, features the members portraying warriors through martial arts-inspired choreography. Following the album's release, WayV is set to open its third concert tour with 2026 WayV CONCERT TOUR [BORN THIS WAY] IN SEOUL at KBS Arena, with the run then continuing across additional cities in Asia to be announced.

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