Summerstage Presents Free Night Of Chinese Pop In Central Park Featuring Wayv’s U.s. Debut Performance August 2

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Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage will team with The China Institute of America to present a free concert celebrating Chinese pop music in Central Park, marking the U.S. debut performance of WAYV. The China-based sub-group of NCT will perform at Rumsey Playfield ahead of the release of its eighth mini album, Vision Wings, joined on the bill by THE EITHER and Chopstix.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage's 40th anniversary season continues this weekend with a special free performance celebrating Chinese pop music and culture in Central Park on Sunday, August 2.

Presented in partnership with The China Institute of America, the evening will feature the U.S. debut performance of C-pop sensation WayV, the China-based sub-group of global phenomenon NCT. Ahead of the release of their upcoming eighth mini album, Vision Wings, WayV will bring their signature blend of hip-hop, dance, and R&B-influenced pop to Rumsey Playfield for a highly anticipated debut performance.

The lineup will also include THE EITHER, a New York-based group known for their innovative fusion of traditional Chinese instruments, Chinese opera-inspired vocals, progressive rock, and modern Eastern melodies, as well as Chopstix, rounding out an exciting night of Chinese pop and global sounds.

The performance marks a special collaboration with The China Institute of America, which is celebrating its Centennial year dedicated to deepening global understanding of China through culture, education, and the arts.

This performance is expected to reach capacity, and additional entry measures will be in place. Fans may begin lining up for wristbands at 11:00 AM on Sunday, August 2 at 72nd & Fifth Avenue, with wristbands distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

US Debut Performance of C-Pop Sensation WayV

New York, NY (July 28, 2026) – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City's outdoor performing arts festival celebrating its 40th anniversary this season, will partner with The China Institute of America on August 2nd to present a free night of Chinese pop in Central Park.

The K-pop boy band NCT is so massive that it's become its own ecosystem, spinning off members into their own sub-groups that establish their own voice, with WayV the fourth such to spin off — and its first China-based collective — recording pop songs that fuse hip-hop and dance with R&B-stylized vocals sung in Mandarin since their 2019 debut EP The Vision. WayV will make their US debut performance at SummerStage ahead of the release of their eighth mini album, Vision Wings.

Also performing will be THE EITHER, formed in New York in 2017. Their sound rebuilds Eastern elements for today, blending electrified traditional instruments, Chinese opera-inspired vocals, progressive rock energy, and compositions with a strong Eastern melodic identity into a bold, future-facing performance. Chopstix will round out the bill.

This show is expected to reach capacity at Rumsey Playfield; as such, several additional entry measures have been put into place for this show only.

Important Entry Information

Guests may line up starting at 11:00AM on Sunday, August 2 — the line opens at 11:00AM at 72nd & Fifth. Wristbands will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests will not be permitted to line up earlier.

Once all wristbands are distributed, no more will be given out.

Capital One Cardholders will have a separate line with a limited allotment of advance wristbands also available at 11:00AM (you must show your Capital One Card or Account with matching photo ID to qualify).

All wristbands secured early guarantee entry to the performance. Once securing a wristband, guests must leave the venue. Guests are permitted to return only at 4:00PM on Sunday, August 2 to wait in line for entry.

Guests with wristbands must arrive by 7:00PM. After this time, the wristband line will be closed and wristbands will no longer be valid for guaranteed entry. Guests will be required to join the general admission line, if space is available.

Only one wristband per person. Please do not remove or tamper with wristbands or they will not be accepted at the door.

A general admission line for entry will also be available at the venue starting at 4:00PM on Sunday, August 2 for those without wristbands, first-come, first-served. Waiting in this line does not guarantee entry. Once this line exceeds capacity, the general line will be closed for entry.

The concert is expected to reach capacity, and organizers plan additional entry measures, including wristband distribution on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 11:00 AM at 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue. The event coincides with the Centennial year of The China Institute of America and falls within SummerStage's 40th anniversary season.

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