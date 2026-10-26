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Wynonna Judd Adds 2027 Dates to THE HARD TRUTH TOUR

The country music icon will perform across multiple venues, with her Ryman Auditorium shows marking a milestone in her storied career.

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Wynonna Judd Adds 2027 Dates to THE HARD TRUTH TOUR

Wynonna Judd has announced additional dates for her The Hard Truth Tour for 2027. Followed by the announcement of her first-ever headlining dates at Nashville's Mother Church of Country music, Ryman Auditorium, Wynonna is kicking off the New Year with shows throughout the South and Midwest.

Released on October 2nd, Wynonna's album The Hard Truth (via ANTI-Records) is her testimony. The admirably honest 10-track project was her first time co-writing an album – one that masterfully weaves her own painful trials with resounding joy and triumph. In this tour, fans can expect to hear Wynonna's truth as told by her, along with all the timeless music fans have loved throughout her legendary career.

The Hard Truth is available for purchase now via ANTI- Records.

Artist pre-sale tickets for Wynation Fan Club members begins on October 28th with tickets available to the general public starting on October 30th.

Tickets are available at wynonna.com.

The Hard Truth Tour Dates

11.06.26 | Oxford, AL | Oxford Performing Arts Center

11.07.26 | North Charleston, SC | North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11.09.26 | West Palm Beach, FL | The Kravis Center

11.11.26 | Tampa, FL | Straz Center

11.13.26 | Roanoke Rapids, NC | Weldon Mills Theatre

11.14.26 | Bristol, VA | Hard Rock Live Bristol

11.19.26 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center

11.20.26 | Northfield, OH | Northfield Park Racino – Center Stage

11.21.26 | Gary, IN | Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

02.13.27 | San Antonio, TX | Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

02.16.27 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at The Moody Theater

02.18.27 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown Theater

02.19.27 | Springfield, MO | Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

02.20.27 | Hot Springs, AR | Oaklawn Event Center

03.04.27 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

03.05.27 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03.06.27 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore

03.07.27 | Rockford, IL | Hard Rock Casino Rockford

03.10.27 | Morristown, NJ | Mayo Performing Arts Center

03.12.27 | Charles Town, WV | The Event Center at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

03.13.27 | Lancaster, PA | American Music Theatre

03.14.27 | Wilmington, NC | Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

03.19.27 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

03.20.27 | Hiawassee, GA | Anderson Music Hall

03.21.27 | Dothan, AL | Dothan Civic Center

03.26.27 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

03.27.27 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Wynonna Judd Adds 2027 Dates to THE HARD TRUTH TOUR Image

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