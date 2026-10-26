Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Wynonna Judd Adds 2027 Dates to THE HARD TRUTH TOUR
The country music icon will perform across multiple venues, with her Ryman Auditorium shows marking a milestone in her storied career.
Wynonna Judd has announced additional dates for her The Hard Truth Tour for 2027. Followed by the announcement of her first-ever headlining dates at Nashville's Mother Church of Country music, Ryman Auditorium, Wynonna is kicking off the New Year with shows throughout the South and Midwest.
Released on October 2nd, Wynonna's album The Hard Truth (via ANTI-Records) is her testimony. The admirably honest 10-track project was her first time co-writing an album – one that masterfully weaves her own painful trials with resounding joy and triumph. In this tour, fans can expect to hear Wynonna's truth as told by her, along with all the timeless music fans have loved throughout her legendary career.
The Hard Truth is available for purchase now via ANTI- Records.
Artist pre-sale tickets for Wynation Fan Club members begins on October 28th with tickets available to the general public starting on October 30th.
Tickets are available at wynonna.com.
The Hard Truth Tour Dates
11.06.26 | Oxford, AL | Oxford Performing Arts Center
11.07.26 | North Charleston, SC | North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11.09.26 | West Palm Beach, FL | The Kravis Center
11.11.26 | Tampa, FL | Straz Center
11.13.26 | Roanoke Rapids, NC | Weldon Mills Theatre
11.14.26 | Bristol, VA | Hard Rock Live Bristol
11.19.26 | Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center
11.20.26 | Northfield, OH | Northfield Park Racino – Center Stage
11.21.26 | Gary, IN | Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
02.13.27 | San Antonio, TX | Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
02.16.27 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at The Moody Theater
02.18.27 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown Theater
02.19.27 | Springfield, MO | Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
02.20.27 | Hot Springs, AR | Oaklawn Event Center
03.04.27 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
03.05.27 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe
03.06.27 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore
03.07.27 | Rockford, IL | Hard Rock Casino Rockford
03.10.27 | Morristown, NJ | Mayo Performing Arts Center
03.12.27 | Charles Town, WV | The Event Center at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
03.13.27 | Lancaster, PA | American Music Theatre
03.14.27 | Wilmington, NC | Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
03.19.27 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium
03.20.27 | Hiawassee, GA | Anderson Music Hall
03.21.27 | Dothan, AL | Dothan Civic Center
03.26.27 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium
03.27.27 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium
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