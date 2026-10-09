Wynonna Judd's THE HARD TRUTH Album Receives Critical Acclaim
The Grammy Award-winning artist performed album tracks on national television and gave exclusive interviews about the album's making.
Wynonna Judd's ten-track solo album, 'The Hard Truth,' is out now via ANTI- Records, and the singer has made a series of national television and press appearances to mark its release.
The New York Times wrote of the record: 'Spare but not austere, with keening fiddle and steel guitar giving way to warm 1970s folk-pop, the record amounts to a startling late-career reinvention, asking listeners to hear one of country music's most familiar voices in a new way ... It refuses to tie grief up in a bow, moving instead between tenderness and fury.'
Bonnie Raitt called it 'A remarkable record and achievement ... some of the strongest and most personal songs of her career.'
Nashville Scene wrote: 'Judd has never faltered when it comes to her love of music and performing and her strong bond with her fan base ... Artists calling an album their 'most personal yet' has become a cliché in the music media world. In the case of Wynonna Judd's 'The Hard Truth', it's no empty platitude. The album is a triumph of vulnerability, raw honesty and finding joy and human connection even in the darkest moments.' The outlet also described 'Hear Me Now,' a co-write with Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, as 'a Joni Mitchell-esque stunner.'
All Music Guide called the album 'An unflinching, musically raw account of her autobiography, struggles, and secrets,' adding that ''The Hard Truth' is an Americana masterpiece; it offers unwavering vision and courage in a seamless mix of restless country soul, blues, folk, and roots rock.' Garden & Gun described it as 'A triumphant return for a Country legend ... her powerhouse voice remains undiminished, proof that decades of stages and trials have built her most fearless record.'
In celebration of the album's release, Wynonna Judd made several appearances on national TV shows to talk about the album and perform some of the fan-favorite singles from the album. This past Thursday (10/8), Wynonna appeared on the 8AM and 9AM hours of The TODAY Show, where she performed 'Girl Who Could Sing' and 'Hear Me Now.' On Thursday, she also made an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, where she performed 'All Downhill From Ashland.'
Wynonna was the cover star of the print and online October 12, 2026, issue of People Magazine. This past Tuesday (10/6), Wynonna appeared on the American Songwriter 'Off the Record' podcast. This past Monday (10/5), Wynonna appeared on the hit podcast, The Shawn Ryan Show, where in just three days, her episode has amassed over one million views. On October 1, Wynonna was profiled in The New York Times.
'The Hard Truth' is available for purchase now via ANTI- Records.
The Hard Truth Track List
1. Prelude (All Downhill From Ashland)
2. All Downhill From Ashland
3. Everything (feat. Patterson Hood)
4. Am I Missing Out
5. Broken And Blessed
6. Hear Me Now (feat. Iron & Wine)
7. The Hopeful Lie (feat. The War And Treaty)
8. Kentucky Queen
9. Girl Who Could Sing
10. Drive
11. Love Ain't Got The Best Of Me
Fresh off her acclaimed co-headlining Raised On Radio Tour with Melissa Etheridge, Wynonna kicked off The Hard Truth Tour last night with special guest Troubadour Blue in New York at the Bowery Ballroom. The 15-date tour brings her unmistakable voice, powerhouse performances, and deeply personal new music to audiences across North America, with stops in Houston, Tulsa, St. Louis, and more, before wrapping on November 21 in Gary, IN at the Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana.
Wynonna Judd is working with Music Community Foundation to donate $1 per ticket to The Only Love Fund to spread joy and love to nonprofits across the country. More information is available at www.cfmt.org/wynonna.
The Hard Truth Tour Dates
10.08.2026 | Bowery Ballroom | New York, NY *on sale now
10.16.2026 | 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX
10.17.2026 | Choctaw Grand Theater | Durant, OK
10.20.2026 | Orpheum Theater | Omaha, NE
10.22.2026 | The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort | Tulsa, OK
10.23.2026 | Stifel Theatre | St. Louis, MO
11.06.2026 | Oxford Performing Arts Center | Oxford, AL**
11.07.2026 | North Charleston Performing Arts Center | North Charleston, SC
11.09.2026 | The Kravis Center – Dreyfoos Hall | West Palm Beach, FL
11.11.2026 | Straz Center – Morsani Hall | Tampa, FL
11.13.2026 | Weldon Mills Theatre | Roanoke Rapids, NC
11.14.2026 | Hard Rock Live Bristol | Bristol, VA
11.19.2026 | The Wind Creek Event Center | Bethlehem, PA
11.20.2026 | Center Stage at Northfield Park Racino | Northfield, OH
11.21.2026 | Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana | Gary, IN
**VIP packages and artist presale will not be available
Photo Credit: Thomas Crabtree
Photo Credit: Thomas Crabtree
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