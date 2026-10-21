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Wynonna Judd to Headline The Ryman Auditorium for First Time

The Grammy Award-winning artist will perform material from her critically acclaimed album THE HARD TRUTH.

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Wynonna Judd to Headline The Ryman Auditorium for First Time

Country music icon Wynonna Judd has announced her first-ever headlining performances at the Ryman Auditorium, for back-to-back shows on March 26th and 27th. The GRAMMY Award-winning superstar will be taking the stage to perform classic tracks from her storied career, as well as some of her most personal material to date, which is featured on her latest critically acclaimed album, THE HARD TRUTH.

Released on October 2nd, THE HARD TRUTH (via ANTI-Records) is Wynonna's testimony. The admirably honest 10-track project was her first time co-writing an album – one that masterfully weaves her own painful trials with resounding joy and triumph. In its first week, the album garnered over 1.3 million streams and debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

THE HARD TRUTH is available for purchase now via ANTI- Records.

Wynonna is currently out on the road for her THE HARD TRUTH TOUR through November 2026. Additional dates for THE HARD TRUTH TOUR are announcing soon.

Artist pre-sale tickets for Wynation Fan Club members begins on October 22nd, with tickets available to the general public starting on October 23rd.

Tracklist

1. Prelude (All Downhill From Ashland)

2. All Downhill From Ashland

3. Everything (feat. Patterson Hood)

4. Am I Missing Out

5. Broken And Blessed

6. Hear Me Now (feat. Iron & Wine)

7. The Hopeful Lie (feat. The War And Treaty)

8. Kentucky Queen

9. Girl Who Could Sing

10. Drive

11. Love Ain't Got The Best Of Me

The Hard Truth Tour Dates

10.20.2026 | Orpheum Theater | Omaha, NE

10.22.2026 | The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort | Tulsa, OK

10.23.2026 | Stifel Theatre | St. Louis, MO

11.06.2026 | Oxford Performing Arts Center | Oxford, AL

11.07.2026 | North Charleston Performing Arts Center | North Charleston, SC

11.09.2026 | The Kravis Center – Dreyfoos Hall | West Palm Beach, FL

11.11.2026 | Straz Center – Morsani Hall | Tampa, FL

11.13.2026 | Weldon Mills Theatre | Roanoke Rapids, NC

11.14.2026 | Hard Rock Live Bristol | Bristol, VA

11.19.2026 | The Wind Creek Event Center | Bethlehem, PA

11.20.2026 | Center Stage at Northfield Park Racino | Northfield, OH

11.21.2026 | Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana | Gary, IN

03.26.2027 | The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN**

03.27.2027 | The Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN**

**VIP packages will not be available

Photo Credit: Thomas Crabtree

Wynonna Judd to Headline The Ryman Auditorium for First Time Image

Wynonna Judd to Headline The Ryman Auditorium for First Time Image


Photo Credit: Thomas Crabtree
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