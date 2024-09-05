Winter Shares 'They Are Gutting a Body of Water' Remix; Will Tour with The Marias

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winter has shared a remix of her song “shaniatwainlovestory” by Philadelphia shoegaze luminaries They Are Gutting a Body of Water. Where the original experimented with UK garage and glitchy electronics, the TAGABOW remix foregrounds those elements, spotlighting both artists' appreciation of dance music. Alongside the remix, Winter has announced a run of EU dates supporting The Marías, which kicks off in October after her national tour with Spirit of the Beehive. Tickets available HERE.

On the remix, Samira Winter shares "It was truly one of the coolest and most inspiring experiences to witness Doug remixing "shaniatwainlovestory" on the spot at the Julia Recs warehouse space in Philly. There was this boundless electricity and creativity in his process as he experimented with beats and processing sounds that lead to even creating new words. It's a track that to me already crosses interesting sonic boundaries and now this new version takes it further to a new artistic place."

Since the early 2010s, Brazilian-American artist Samira Winter has been cultivating a cult following for her singular take on ethereal shoegaze. She spent her formative years growing up in Curitiba, Brazil, where her mother filled their home with the gentle melodies of MPB (música popular brasileira), and her father introduced her to the distorted sounds of American punk. After moving to Boston for college, she eventually relocated to Los Angeles, where she carved a distinct lane for herself in the city’s thriving underground. Initially pulling influence from classic dream pop and 90’s indie, Winter’s sound quickly coalesced into something uniquely her own, developing a brand of make-believe, fairy tale surrealism that sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Her new EP, ...and she’s still listening, takes its title from the Russian fairy tale Vasilisa, where a young girl finds her freedom by listening to a doll gifted by her late mother, freeing herself from the clutches of evil and escaping the enchanted forest. “On a personal level, I felt like I had to conquer things within myself and reach a place of my own inner freedom in order to complete this EP,” she explains. The four tracks came to life during a nomadic period, as Winter bounced between London, Vermont, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s a catalog of her own emotional journey, on trusting intuition and making space to hear one's inner voice, loosely following the semi-fictional journey of a girl who travels through the ‘dark forest’.

The EP is her first new music since the release of her 2022 album What Kind of Blue Are You?, which featured SASAMI and Hatchie, and 2023 collection of remixes taken from the album, featuring Water From Your Eyes, Avey Tare, Day Wave and Dream, Ivory.

Tour Dates

Sep 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s Alright %

Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

Sep 25 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes *

Sep 26 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace *

Sep 27 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records *

Sep 28 - Chicago, IL @ Outset *

Sep 30 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf *

Oct 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

Oct 3 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

Oct 4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw *

Oct 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

Oct 8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

Oct 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *

Oct 11 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Oct 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

Oct 14 - Marfa, TX @ The Pony *

Oct 15 - Austin, TX @ The Parish *

Oct 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

Oct 29 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz ^

Oct 30 - Madrid, ES @ Riviera ^

Nov 1 - Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus ^

Nov 3 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine ^

Nov 4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^

% Shower Curtain

* Spirit of the Beehive

^ The Marías

Photo credit: Jaxon Whittington

