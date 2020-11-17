Winston C.W. Shares New Single and Stop Motion Video for Business'

'Good Guess' is out Dec. 4 with Ruination Record Co. and Whatever's Clever

Pianist and singer-songwriter Winston C.W. -- i.e. Winston Cook-Wilson of Office Culture and co-host of Late Era -- will release his third solo album on Dec. 4, called Good Guess. The album consists of a collection of melancholic, jazz-inflected songs that deal with the slow dissolution of relationships. It was performed and recorded live in the studio, with no overdubs, and features members of the Brooklyn experimental trio Scree: Carmen Rothwell on upright bass and Ryan Beckley on electric guitar.



Today, Cook-Wilson is sharing the second single from the album, called "Business," after it premiered this weekend on Radio Free Aquarium Drunkard. The single is accompanied by a stop motion music video created by Brooklyn based collage artist Kyle Wilson.

"Business" is a catchy and mournful track about, as Cook-Wilson himself puts it, "the business of getting through life and a given day. The lyrics of the song create this ghostly dream landscape of memory," he explains. "The narrator is looking for a way out of a hall of mirrors that reflects back ugly and poignant memories. The riff kind of feels like the 'monolith' the opening lyric suggests, or a natural process playing out. But also the rhythm skips and flickers, like the image of a real thing projected on a faulty projector."



"Business" follows the release of the sprawling, 8-minute long title track, "Good Guess."



Good Guess is out on December 4 as a joint-release from Ruination Record Co. and Whatever's Clever. The album is available on CD, cassette, and digital formats.

Photo Credit: Max Heimberger

