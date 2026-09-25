Winona Oak Shares New Single 'Next Mistake' Feat. Maye
The single precedes the release of Winona Oak's second album 'Bloom,' which marks a new chapter following recent singles and an EP released last spring.
Swedish singer-songwriter Winona Oak has shared a further glimpse into her second album with new single 'Next Mistake' featuring Maye, taken from her forthcoming album 'Bloom' released on 23rd October via Nettwerk.
On new single 'Next Mistake', Winona explores the magnetic tension of wanting someone whilst trying and knowing to stay away. Featuring Latin artist Maye, the two vocals bring the push and pull to life, backed by sweeping synths that build to a euphoric chorus.
Winona says, 'The line in 'Next Mistake' 'I go where you don't' captures that instinct to run in the opposite direction when a connection feels almost too intense, knowing exactly where it could lead. The track captures the thrill, fear and inevitability of being drawn towards someone you know might be your next mistake.'
Maye says, 'When I heard the first draft of 'Next Mistake' I was immediately captivated by Winona's mesmerizing vocals and I knew I wanted to be a part of it somehow. I love the dichotomy of writing my verse in Spanish, because I feel like it really compliments the song, and was a way for both of us to stay true to our identities.'
Following recent singles 'Do You Hate Me Now', 'Horses', 'Stay the night', 'Breaking Point' and 'Bones', her second album 'Bloom' marks a new chapter for Winona Oak and is a testament to survival, showcasing both her emotional and musical growth and devotion to connection. Allowing herself to slowly open up again with honesty and hope after a period of grief and heartbreak, her new record lets the listener into a deeply personal world where beginnings emerge from endings.
Winona released her EP 'Salt' last spring, which was a poignant personal documentation of her physical and emotional states. Throughout the last year, she has been working on new music and a more organic progression in her raw and unvarnished sound, whilst still writing candidly about the highs and lows of life; loss and repair, heartbreak and love, resistance and patience. Winona says,
'Like a flower emerging after a long winter, blooming isn't instant - it's the result of surviving the darker seasons. Bloom reflects the transformation - the idea that even after pain life still finds ways to grow. It's a gentle but powerful reminder that healing isn't about forgetting the past, but about allowing yourself to open again to the light.'
Winona will release her second album 'Bloom' on 23rd October.
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