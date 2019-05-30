Win A Trip To Meet Rick Allen And Def Leppard In Las Vegas

"We're excited to rock the Las Vegas strip this summer, and we want you to join us Labor Day Weekend!

We'll fly you and a friend to Vegas and put you up in a hotel. We'll hook you up with VIP tickets to our show on September 1st, then we'll hang out backstage and take some cool photos. I, Rick Allen, will show you all around and introduce you to everyone!

To enter to win, just donate a minimum of $10 to Project Resiliency, which works to inspire growth and transformative healing for our veterans and people in crisis. If you want to give more, you'll get extra entries too.

Let's get rocked! We look forward to meeting one of you!"

-Rick Allen & Def Leppard

Our purpose is to inspire growth and transformative healing in individuals and families who are facing difficult life circumstances. Through wisdom sharing, experiential learning and community partnership building, we support others in finding balance and conscious well-being to continue the growth and healing.

There is a need for holistic, alternative resources and education to improve quality of life. There is also a need for community and a sense of belonging. Community inspired programs using holistic approaches of support such as group drumming, guided imagery, breathing and meditation can bring a sense of connection that inspire healing and hope.





