Willie Nelson Adds Saratoga Springs Date To Outlaw Music Festival 2019

Willie Nelson, Blackbird Presents, Keith Wortman, and Mark Rothbaum are thrilled to announce, the addition of Saratoga Springs on September 7, 2019 to the "Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2019". The line-up includes Willie Nelson & Family, Bonnie Raitt, Alison Krauss, Brothers Osborne with more to be announced.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, June 28th 10 AM ET at ticketmaster.com. VIP packages including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise will be available. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 25th at 10AM ET until Thursday, June 26th at 10PM ET through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

"The second leg of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour with all my friends is going to be a blast," says Willie Nelson. "We'll see you out there this summer!"

"Family. That's what this touring group of artists, fans, and friends are when we come together for our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour. We are thrilled to announce the second leg with Willie and this extraordinary group of artists" says Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents.

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Sheryl Crow, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lee Ann Womack, and others. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson decided to take their band of outlaws on the road as a touring festival in both 2017 and 2018. Last year, the Outlaw Tour hosted more than 200,000 fans in amphitheaters and arenas all over the country. From Willie Nelson to Neil Young to Bob Dylan to Van Morrison to Alison Krauss to Sheryl Crow to Sturgill Simpson to Margo Price, fans have shared unforgettable music memories and enjoyed unique vendor villages with local food, drinks, and shopping. VIP ticketholders got a front row experience and exclusive merchandise.

Blackbird Presents is the worldwide leader in the production of large scale concert events, broadcast specials, TV series, music festivals, & tours.

Recent concerts, broadcast specials and releases include Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw, All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers' Farewell Concert Celebration, Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard, The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson, Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert, Outlaw: Celebrating The Music of Waylon Jennings, I'll Take You There: Celebrating 75 Years of Mavis Staples, The Life and Songs of Emmylou Harris, Lynyrd Skynyrd: One More For The Fans, The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music, and All My Friends: Celebrating The Songs and Voice of Gregg Allman, the latter of which earned a 2014 GRAMMY® Award nomination for Gregg Allman and Taj Mahal's awe-inspiring performance of "Statesboro Blues."

Blackbird Presents is also the creator and producer of The Outlaw Music Festival Tour, in partnership with Willie Nelson; The American Roots Music & Arts Festival, in partnership with Eric Church; and The Last Waltz 40 Tour.

Visit us at www.blackbirdpresents.com





