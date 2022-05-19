Will Joseph Cook Releases New Single 'Bop' From New Album 'Every Single Thing'

Today, Will Joseph Cook shares his contagiously hypnotic new single "BOP"-a summer-streaked anthem steeped in bouncy choruses detailing feverish young love and taking a chance.

"BOP" has fast become a fan favorite from recent live shows and follows previous releases "Kisses," "Little Miss" and "4AM" as the latest single to be lifted from his forthcoming album Every Single Thing, out on Friday, June 10, 2022, via Bad Hotel / The Vertex.

This is on the heels of Will's song "Be Around Me" - finding huge success on TikTok where 1.2M videos have been made with the sound and over 415K Instagram Reels - including one from adorable Bollywood star, Genelia Deshmukh,

Will is also currently on tour throughout Europe with Delcan McKenna, following two UK shows at London's Royal Albert Hall and Worthing Assembly Hall, which was praised by Gigwise as a "glamorous pop-rock show of the very versatile sort. A feast of young, endlessly exciting talent."

Will Joseph Cook makes music that will put a smile on your face. The indie-pop darling's third album, Every Single Thing, is an exercise in joy: a collection of unashamed love songs, and a bubbling and exuberant reminder to cherish the present. The album's ten meticulously crafted tracks are a celebration of love that acknowledges the often-tumultuous journey that life can take us on.

Watch the new music video here: