Will Jay Shares New Track 'Body of Water'

Will Jay recently shared "Planes Don't Fly," the first chapter of new music inspired by the beautiful and wild inhabitants of Los Angeles that he's met since moving there. Today, the Los Angeles-based musician shares "Body of Water," his next chapter in the series, via SoundCloud's artist services division, Repost.

With the new song, he set out to write something for his partner who, since they've been together, has continually noted that she feels best when near water. "I wanted to write a song that felt like the ocean, that she could listen to when she wasn't near water," notes Will Jay. "This is easily my favorite song I've ever written because it came from a place of pure love."

Will Jay's music takes listeners on a journey and sees the beauty in everything. With over 50 million streams, 25 million video views and over 100k Instagram followers to-date, Will's classic pop songs with modern production have been resonating with music fans.

In 2021, leading up to "Planes Don't Fly," Will shared his singles "Was It Even Real?"; his heartfelt piano-led song "Please Don't Get Any Older" which American Songwriter noted, "With an ingenious arrangement-clad with silky strings, glistening synths and a Brian Wilson-esque bridge... the end result is something movingly beautiful"; and "Glory Days" which saw Will reminisce about his carefree youthful days and a since-lost friendship.

