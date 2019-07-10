Will Fox Releases Debut LP WHICH WAY This Friday

With the intricate fingerpicking of Nick Drake and romantic croon of Big Star's Chris Bell, singer-songwriter Will Fox's debut album Which Way comes out this Friday, July 12 on Twosyllable Records. He'll be celebrating the release with a hometown show at Gold Diggers in LA with Mara Connor on July 18. The LP includes singles "Which Way," "Waiting" and "A Good Friend's Handshake" and is streaming ahead of release now via Buzzbands LA.

Stream Which Way via Buzzbands LA



In the realm of Andy Shauf, Cass McCombs and Big Thief, Will's new album features collaborations with Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Kurt Vile, Cass McCombs), Tim Keen (Ought), Greta Morgan (Springtime Carnivore), Jessica Maros (Escondido), Brendan Lynch-Salamon (Los Angeles Police Department) and Matt Schuessler (Loma, Joe Pug).



Will pulled from his life's crossroads for this record - navigating post-relationship feelings with an ex-girlfriend, his father's cancer diagnosis, career changes, and everything in between. "There isn't always an answer, there isn't always a light at the end of the tunnel, but there is a beauty in traversing the ups and downs, if only to enrich the human experience and test the human spirit," Will said.

Will has lived everywhere - Houston, London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro (where he studied Bossa Nova) and eventually instead of following his life's journey to become a gristmill operator in Virginia, he moved out west and became a member of LA band Los Angeles Police Department.



His first solo work was the Cosmic Dusting EP in 2018, which popbollockscelebrated for "an emotional honesty that captures the spontaneity that many songwriters spend their time trying to synthesize." Buzzbands LA also praised Will for "creating a sound of his own."



This new record was mixed by Brian Rosemeyer (Cat Power, Kurt Vile), produced by Tyler Karmen (Alvvays, Noname, Protomartyr) and mastered by Mark Chalecki (Mavis Staples, Hope Sandoval). From playing around on an 8-track tape machine in Koreatown to recording at 64 Sound in Los Angeles (owned by Pierre De Reeder of Rilo Kiley), there's an ageless otherworldliness to it, yet also something fresh and youthful. His style mirrors his upbringing - being an American abroad and always feeling somewhat like an outsider, Will has long wrestled with the typical definition of "home," but in 27 years of searching for it over the globe, he's certainly found it in his music.





