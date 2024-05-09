Wild Yaks Share New Single and Video 'Desperado' Ahead of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rockaway Beach's very own Wild Yaks are excited to share their latest single and video "Desperado" which debuted at That's Good Enough For Me and is on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares.

The song is the latest single to be released from Monumental Deeds, the band's sixth album (depending on who's counting) in a nearly two-decade-long career out on June 21 on Ernest Jenning Recording Co. The album, which can be pre-ordered now at Bandcamp, encapsulates the essence of Wild Yaks - a raw, unhinged energy coupled with intricate songwriting that oscillates between triumphant anthems and poignant reflections on love lost.



On the song, the band's frontman Rob Bryn says: "'Desperado' was the last song to be written and recorded. Last November I drove my 79-year-old mother to Florida. I was driving but I felt like Daniel Johnston in the airplane with his dad throwing the keys out the window. I dropped my mom off at her sister’s house and kept driving south to Key West. A woman I knew from Rockaway who had been an occasional lover was housesitting there. I hadn’t been to Key West since I was a miserable fat 13-year-old. believe it or not when I was with my mom they would serve me drinks at the bars! Nasty little man that I was! The drive alone south I listened to the entire Big Thief catalog and I cried and I cried. I was mourning a dream.

For more than a year I thought the subject of my songs “See That Girl” and “Fortune Teller” and I were gonna fall in wild crazy love. I didn’t want to understand or believe I was being manipulated. But now she was in love with somebody else I had to accept the dream was over and mourn. I like driving and crying. I hope children in passing cars look at me and think I’m insane. Key West as an old adult - I was struck by the similarities to Rockaway, the weird characters, the escapists, but more bars and restaurants and more money. I thought a lot about Jimmy Buffet and you feel him everywhere. My sometimes lover I knew from Rockaway was staying in a bungalow owned by the son of the woman who started the Margaritaville restaurant chain with Jimmy. I wrote Desperado on his guitar. The son not Jimmy Buffet. I thought the woman and I would have a roll in the hay for old times sake but she made up the couch for me. Turns out I had hurt her too many times so casually coming in and out of her life. Me? The perennial heartbroken one?! Breaking other hearts? When I came back to New York I taught the band the song in the studio and we recorded it live on the spot in two or three takes.”



Monumental Deeds serves as a testament to the band's evolution, blending the raw energy of their legendary live performances with a multi-dimensional songwriting style. Produced by Jack Dawson and recorded over two years in Red Hook, NY, the album features 10 tracks that explore themes of hope and self-awareness.

Wild Yaks have announced a Brooklyn Record Release show on June 15 at TV Eye with Shilpa Ray. Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.



Reflecting on their journey Rob Bryn shares, "The outstanding feature of Wild Yaks now is longevity. Almost 20 years ago, I started writing songs as a way to navigate the complexities of life and love. From the streets of Rockaway Beach to the heart of New York City, our music has been shaped by our experiences and the people we've met along the way."

On the band's members and history he adds: How many men did I reform and make into wild yaks? How many hearts have I broken kicking them out?"

The band's early songs were all about my ex-girlfriend. She is Tomahawk that was a nickname I had for her. River May Come is about the fatalistic inevitability of our separation. The textile factory was being turned into art studios. A guy named Josh Sitron built a recording studio. He heard me singing my songs in the hallway and invited me into his world. He recorded my first demo. My brother moved in. He played bass with and sometimes floor tom. The summer he started construction on Roberta’s Pizza I went to house sit and garden sit in the Hollywood Hills. I got booked a show and decided to put a band together. Jeremy Konner who would go on to co-create Drunk History played the bowed saw like Appalachia like ghosts singing. Jason Ritter, John Ritter’s son played the bass or the trombone or the drums I forget? Louie played the drums? Mark Schoenecker played the recorder. Jeremy was Jack Black’s assistant. Jack Black was off making a movie that was never finished because a Wilson brother tried to kill himself. We rehearsed in jack black’s movie theater in his Beverly Hills mansion. After we played we’d get stoned and watch BBC Planet Earth. We had a show booked and no name. Sir David Attenborough said something about “Wild Yaks” and that was it. We played two shows. The second one was packed. Casting agents gave me their business cards. My friends couldn’t believe I wasn’t staying in LA. I wasn’t seduced for a second. I knew I was going back to New York



I met Martin while working at Shoe Market in Williamsburg. It was a high time to be alive and selling women’s shoes to all the hipster girls. Martin heard the demo and wanted to play. He threatened to come to practice for like six months before he finally showed up. At first, he was just gonna play the snare, my brother played the floor tom and a cymbal, Brandon Hoy played the bass, and Zack Davis played lead guitar, and sometimes Will Bates on sax. Over a couple of jams Martin eventually assembled all the pieces of the drum kit and started playing it and we were all blown away. He was and is incredible. He’s been the drummer ever since. Almost 20 years



My brother moved to bass and eventually, I kicked him out because Roberta’s was picking up steam and also because he was always fighting me on what I wanted to do. We started surreptitiously practicing in the basement of Shoe Market surrounded by towers of boxes of women’s shoes. Dan Scinta became the bass player. We still had Wailing Zack Davis on guitar in his pleated khaki pants. We hated his style. People would tell me they loved it because it added to the strangeness. We played hundreds of shows. A couple of years went by. The offers never stopped coming. We played every DIY joint and bar and small club that had rock shows in Williamsburg and Bushwick and Lower Manhattan, twice. I calculated one year we played at least twice a week every week without leaving the city. Most of those places don’t even exist anymore. A list of their names would be like a list of legends



Jose Aybar has been playing bass as a Wild Yak for 13 years. He’s incredible both on and off the court he’s our defacto manager. He’s part of an incredible multi-national scene/community of Latin rocker brothers who know each other from the Dominican Republic and Miami and Bushwick. As soon as he joined the band we started recording Million Years in his basement on Myrtle. Those songs are about Christine Huang and Crystal Benezra and Amelia Davis. Eddie Queso produced it. Jose knew him from Miami.



Eddie and Gio grew up together playing music. We’ve been friends with Gio forever but he’s been in the band about five years. It’s snuck up on me. He played percussion on Great Admirer. I don’t remember how or when or why he became the keyboard player. I love his playing. He’s all over the new record. His beautiful hooks elevate the agonized miasma from which the songs sprang.



These songs. Our new record. Our last chance. 20 years in. I often feel like I’ve wasted these men’s lives. Like they’re so talented and I’m so useless they could have been more successful and happier had they never met me!



And now we’ve ensnared Jairo our new lead guitar player, our newest youngest member. He just moved to NYC from Colorado. About a year now. Jose met him when he was on tour with Las Rosas. They played a show together in Denver. Jose made a note of him and filed him away in his database Rolodex. Jairo moved here a year ago for a girl. It didn’t work out with her. He didn’t know many other people in town. Then he became a wild yak. Now he has lots of friends. He stepped in s



These songs! Most of them were written during COVID when I figured I might die alone without ever finding love and beautiful partnership and affection again. It’s our best record yet. Our second purest since the beginning. I still want to see the world. I hope for world peace and that these songs find a home in the hearts of 200-300 people in every city in the world and we can make just enough money playing in every city to keep going. I am resigned to my fate and happy and humble to be my stupid self! Long live life long live love and brotherhood and humanity and dancing!

Monumental Deeds Tracklist

1. Crazy People

2. See The Light

3. Lover/Liar

4. Desperado

5. Jose's Struggle

6, Fortune Teller

7. See That Girl

8. MOMD

9. Dearly Beloved

10. Take The Bell

Photo credit: Wild Yaks

