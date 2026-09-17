Wilby Shares New Single 'Body' Featuring Izzy Heltai

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Wilby, the Brooklyn-based indie-rock project of songwriter and artist Maria Crawford, has released a new single 'Body' (ft. Izzy Heltai).

The new single follows last month's release 'Real Truth' and comes lifted from the deluxe version of Wilby's debut album 'Center of Affection'. The deluxe edition, which features four new tracks, is out via Hit The North Records on October 9 marking the 1st anniversary of the album. This new version of 'Body' features Massachusetts-based artist, Izzy Heltai which adds a new dynamic to the crushingly beautiful song.

On collaborating with Izzy Heltai, Maria Crawford says: 'When it came to adding a featuring for Body, Izzy seemed like an obvious choice, as one of my best friends, and I wanted to lean in to folk elements of this song'.

She expands to say of the track itself: 'A friend and I were kind of trauma dumping and unpacking abuse and the toll it's taken on us,' she shares. 'I was coming out of a depressive episode and gaining appreciation for why my depression may exist in the first place. From this understanding, I had a bit of a breakthrough with myself in self trust and compassion. At the time, I was also reading The Body Keeps the Score and was learning about people with complex trauma who are particularly dissociated and don't always benefit from traditional talk therapy. When it came to writing the bridge, I liked the idea of listing off ways to combat disassociation and reconnect to myself. The gang vocals on this part I find particularly special, because there is so much community found and needed in healing and trauma work.'

Wilby's 'Center of Affection' - supported at KEXP, FLOOD Magazine and Paste Magazine - began as a creative practice, a result of morning pages that unfurled like stream of consciousness diary entries. During previous efforts, when the artist born Maria Crawford would write to prompts, enter the nebulous 'album mode,' or search for a theme to spur her creative practice, everything felt forced. It was only in letting go, in a decision to let her strongest ideals bubble from the roots of her subconscious to the top of her mind, that she was able to write her bravest, most beautiful, and strongest effort to date.

Tracklist

1. Center of Affection

2. Pleaser

3. Spin

5. I Don't

5. Protection

6. Experiments

7. Peripheral Vision

8. Care

9. Body

10. I Think You're Beautiful When You're Losing Your Mind

11. Too Late To Save

12. Hard To Be Loved

13. Real Truth

14. Anti Lullaby

15. Body (ft. Izzy Heltai)

16. Protection (Acoustic)

Photo Credit: Isaac Namias



Photo Credit: Isaac Namias

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