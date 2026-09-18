WiL Releases New Single PIECES With Live Performance Video
The Vancouver Island artist co-produced the track with alt-country singer-songwriter Leeroy Stagger.
Vancouver Island indie-folk singer-songwriter WiL has returned with his new single 'Pieces,' out now on all digital streaming platforms, along with an intimate live version and live performance video.
Co-produced by WiL and acclaimed alt-country singer-songwriter and Dirty Windshields (CKUA) host Leeroy Stagger, 'Pieces' is built around WiL's deep, commanding vocals, distinctive guitar work, and warm, organic instrumentation. Stripped of unnecessary embellishment, the song captures the intimacy at the heart of its subject: the fleeting moments and connections that, taken together, make up a life.
The idea for 'Pieces' first emerged from a potential composition project for a media campaign. WiL had been asked to write music and lyrics to picture, and one particular image stayed with him: a woman running freely across the sand toward a lake, looking back over her shoulder with a sense of joy and vitality that immediately sparked something.
What began as music written to accompany a single visual evolved into a reflection on the snapshots we collect throughout our lives – moments of connection, beauty, desire, loss, and everything in between. Those individual memories became the 'pieces' at the centre of the song.
'Be wild in your life by building it and filling it with meaningful, great experiences and moments,' says WiL. 'These, to me, are the 'Pieces' of our lives. Good or bad, just keep putting the f'n puzzle together until you run out of pieces.'
That sense of immediacy also shaped the recording. Wanting the listener to feel as though they were sitting in the room with him, WiL and Stagger kept the production deliberately intimate and uncluttered, allowing the vocal, guitar and emotion of the song to remain front and centre.
The accompanying live version grew out of an early recording session at Barnhouse Sound in Qualicum Beach, BC, where WiL and Stagger first explored the song in a spacious, natural live room. While they ultimately re-recorded the studio version at Stagger's studio, Neighbourhood Recorders, in Victoria, the Barnhouse experience inspired WiL and his manager and wife, Caroline, to return and perform the song live in front of an audience.
Captured with a videographer and audio engineer, that performance became both the live recording and accompanying video, offering a raw, in-the-room counterpart to the studio version.
'Pieces' follows WiL's previous single 'I'm Sorry' and arrives ahead of a run of Western Canadian tour dates throughout September and October.
Known for a fiercely distinctive guitar style, deep velvety vocals, and an unflinching approach to songwriting, WiL blends the raw acoustic intimacy of Ray Lamontagne with rich, organic instrumentation and the percussive explosiveness of Nathaniel Rateliff. His songs dig into life's deeper, darker corners with honesty and a wry sense of humanity – a compelling contrast for an artist equally known for his onstage hilarity, off-the-cuff rants, and sweat-soaked, string-breaking live performances.
'Pieces' is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. For more info, visit wilandcompany.com.
WiL Upcoming Tour Dates
September 19 – Langford, BC – SoundBite
September 25 – Kaleden, BC – Frog City Cafe
September 28 – Calgary, AB – Ironwood Stage & Grill
September 29 – Calgary, AB – Ironwood Stage & Grill
September 30 – Saskatoon, SK – The Bassment
October 2 – Edmonton, AB – The Aviary
October 3 – Camrose, AB – Bailey Theatre
October 4 – Canmore, AB – Canmore Brewing
October 16 – Nanaimo, BC – The Queens (with Leeroy Stagger)
October 17 – White Rock, BC – Blue Frog Studios (with Leeroy Stagger)
October 22 – Chilliwack, BC – Chilliwack Cultural Centre
October 23 – Victoria, BC – The Duke Saloon
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