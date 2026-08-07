FELICE COUNTY FAIR Tribute Album to Share New Ocie Elliot, Dan Reeder Tracks

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Ocie Elliot and Dan Reeder have released new tracks for FELICE COUNTY FAIR, a tribute album celebrating the songwriting catalog of Ian and James Felice of THE FELICE BROTHERS. Ocie Elliot's rendition of Her Eyes Dart Round and Dan Reeder's version of Song To Die To join previously released covers from Bright Eyes, The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bebe Stockwell, and Dawes, with the full album set for release on Free Flight Records/Sun Mountain Records.

The songs are the latest glimpse of the anticipated project, releasing Oct. 16 on Free Flight Records/Sun Mountain Records. Additional available tracks include Bright Eyes' 'Wonderful Life,' The Lumineers' 'The Kid,' Nathaniel Rateliff's 'Aerosol Ball,' Bebe Stockwell's 'TV Mama,' and Dawes' 'Jazz on the Autobahn.'

The Felice Brothers recently brought FELICE COUNTY FAIR to life at their Newport Festival after show, welcoming Jade Bird, Dawes, Deer Tick, Brandon Flowers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Wesley Schultz, and Bebe Stockwell for collaborative performances. The night ended in an all-star jam of 'Frankie's Gun.'

FELICE COUNTY FAIR features more than two dozen tracks from THE FELICE BROTHERS' decades-long discography covered by friends and fans of the band, amounting to a who's-who of 21st century Americana and folk music. It is a fitting homage for a group whose catalog has served as an aspirational touchstone for a generation of artists. Further tracklist details will be revealed soon.

Simultaneously, the definitive documentary film about THE FELICE BROTHERS is being directed by Tiller Russell and produced by fashion designer Gabriela Hearst, the artist collective Love and Squalor Quarterly, and Sony Music Nashville. The film is scheduled to premiere concurrently with the album in fall 2026.

THE FELICE BROTHERS are confirmed for multiple festival and headline dates throughout Europe in the coming months. Tickets are available now at TheFeliceBrothers.com.

The album, conceived by Brandy Schultz, wife of The Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz, features more than two dozen songs from THE FELICE BROTHERS catalog performed by fellow artists in the Americana and folk scene. The project follows a collaborative performance at the band's Newport Festival after show, which brought together Jade Bird, Dawes, Deer Tick, Brandon Flowers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Wesley Schultz, and Bebe Stockwell. A companion documentary about THE FELICE BROTHERS, directed by Tiller Russell and produced by Gabriela Hearst, Love and Squalor Quarterly, and Sony Music Nashville, is scheduled to premiere alongside the album.

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