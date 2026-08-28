Phil Pickens Releases New Single 'LOVESICK' From CAUTION TO THE WIND

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Phil Pickens has released his new single 'Lovesick,' the fourth track from his two-part album Caution to the Wind, which spans 2026 into 2027.

With an indie singer-songwriter charm, Pickens' vocals draw the listener into a song built around infatuation and its physical toll. 'Lovesick' is described as a song disguised as a sick day, a feverish anthem about the physical symptoms of falling hard for someone. The track treats the sudden rush of falling in love like an actual illness. Beneath the playful premise is something more tender: the helplessness of falling in love, and the instinct to take care of the person you love.

'When you're lovesick, you better stay at home / When you're lovesick, nothing can be done / When you're lovesick, I hope you're not alone / When you're lovesick, you better stay at home,' he croons in the chorus.

The new song is the fourth single from Pickens' two-part album, Caution to the Wind, spanning 2026 into 2027. Side A unfolds through five singles this year with 'Gwinnett Mall,' 'Walk Away,' 'Perfect Work of Art,' 'Lovesick,' and 'Grandad's Wine,' the latter of which is set to release in October.

'I wrote all of these songs at different times in my life, so releasing them one at a time felt closer to how they originally arrived to me,' Pickens states. 'Rather than putting everything out at once, I wanted to let each song have its own moment and unfold throughout the year. That felt more intentional and meaningful to me.'

Reuniting with Grammy Award-winning producer James Frazee, Pickens approached Caution to the Wind with patience, building it from the ground up. Tracked live with a focus on feel over polish, the album explores memory, relationships, longing, resilience, and the quiet ways we keep moving forward.

About Phil Pickens

Phil Pickens writes songs that find meaning in ordinary moments, whose lyrics balance intimate storytelling with warm, organic arrangements.

Raised outside Atlanta and now based in New York City, the indie folk-rock songwriter pairs poetic storytelling with warm, organic arrangements that linger long after the final note, emulating his heroes in John Prine, Bob Dylan, and Joni Mitchell to name a few.

Notable accolades include being selected by WFUV and NPR's Tiny Desk Contest as one of New York City's Top 3 Bands, and having performed at the Gibson Guitars New York showroom (formerly The Hit Factory studios). He's also had former residencies at Pete's Candy Store and Rockwood Music Hall, and was featured in tribute nights at Joe's Pub and C'mon Everybody. He's maintained a regular presence on stages including the Knitting Factory, Littlefield, Bowery Palace, and Union Hall, making a name for himself among the Big Apple's indie scene.

His previous releases include his debut album, Cathedrals, released in 2017, along with strings of singles since.

Rolling out as a two-part release across 2026 and 2027, Caution to the Wind is a record about finding meaning in ordinary moments, remembering where we've been, and recognizing the people who help us keep moving forward.

Photo Credit: Ryan M. Hunt



Photo Credit: Ryan M. Hunt

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