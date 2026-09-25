Whitney Whitney Releases New Single 'Sherry Wine' From 1.3 EP

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Whitney Whitney has released her new single 'Sherry Wine,' the latest offering from her upcoming EP 1.3, the third chapter in her EP series, which arrives everywhere Friday, October 23. Produced and co-written by Alec Wilke, the track arrives alongside an official music video, now live on YouTube.

https://whitneywhitney.lnk.to/SherryWine-Visualizer

'Sometimes I love to make up a story for a song, and 'Sherry Wine' is one of those,' Whitney Whitney shares. 'I started writing this little poem about a beautiful girl named Sherry Wine, someone so perfect that she inspires jealousy in the best possible way. This character is stealing my man from me, and I just accept it because she so clearly embodies the ideal woman.'

The arrival of 'Sherry Wine' and the announcement of 1.3 follow a landmark summer for Whitney, which saw her make her festival debut earlier this year at Chicago's Lollapalooza. Drawing a passionate crowd, her set featured standout renditions of 'All That It Is' alongside fan favorites like 'Isabelle'—which Billboard touted as an 'Editor's Pick' last December. Whitney subsequently gained millions of views across her festival content, causing her TikTok following alone to increase by 44%. The performance also included an unexpected moment when a tiny frog hopped onto the stage during 'A Man Written By a Woman.' Whitney and her band played through seamlessly, turning the moment into a memorable highlight of the set.

The forthcoming EP marks a major turning point for Whitney following a challenging two-year period. Just as her career was gaining momentum, she unexpectedly lost her voice. Now, after a profound journey of physical and mental recovery, one she shared candidly with fans on social media and in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Whitney returns with renewed strength.

'I've been learning piano for the past year because of my deep love for this piano-driven EP, which was inspired by Elton John, classic rock, musical theater, and the way my dad used to play,' Whitney explains. 'I wanted to give this EP my roots, my full self, and the embodiment of my first-ever inspirations. It's extremely raw, unfiltered, and unapologetically me…though it was recorded through crazy vocal pain. I've recently shared how it has hurt to sing and talk for over two years, and these songs were written right in the eye of that storm. I would do one take of the choruses and then sadly have to stop because of how much pain I was in. BUT, this honestly inspires me MORE to heal every day. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do as I introduce this new side of me :).'

1.3 features recent singles including 'Lucky,' which is available now alongside an official music video co-directed by filmmaker/photographer Paige Sara (Brittany Broski, Greta Van Fleet) and Claudia Chiossone. The EP was heralded earlier this summer with the deeply personal 'All That It Is.' Like 'Lucky,' the track was produced by Whitney's frequent collaborator RISC (PinkPantheress, KATSEYE, Twenty One Pilots) and co-written with RISC and songwriter Cleo Tighe (ROSE, Reneé Rapp, David Guetta & Kim Petras). It is accompanied by an official music video co-starring the Los Angeles-based artist's cat, Tuna. The scene-stealing appearance inspired a unique premiere celebration at Los Angeles' Little Lions Social Club, bringing fans together with adoptable cats to support local rescue efforts and reflecting Whitney's lifelong dedication to animal welfare.

About Whitney Whitney

Similar to the rush of writing freehand in a fit of inspiration, Whitney Whitney journals out loud through her songs – spilling intimate thoughts, bare emotions, and unapologetic truths onto an organic pop canvas, resulting in an orchestral sonic rollercoaster all her own. Growing up between Connecticut and Manhattan, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter developed a creative foundation built upon a love for Elton John, Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor, 80s pop, classical string arrangements, and more. Between filling notebooks with ideas and poems, Whitney honed her voice through musical theater, cultivating a confident and charismatic presence. She quietly made waves with her original songs before signing with Atlantic Records, a moment that garnered her high-profile industry attention in outlets such as Variety and Billboard. Further named among PEOPLE's 'Talented Emerging Artists for Your Fall Playlist,' Whitney introduced the world to her inventive and inimitable approach to pop with last year's debut EP, 1.1. Following the spring release of her EP, 1.2, she sustained her impressive momentum while quietly navigating the last stage of her two-year-long vocal difficulties and eventual recovery process. Now, with 'Sherry Wine' and the imminent release of 1.3, Whitney Whitney continues to bring her expansive and engaging pop vision to life, following her own creative path without compromise.

Photo Credit: Sol Koi



Photo Credit: Sol Koi

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