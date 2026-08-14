Whitney Whitney Releases New Single LUCKY via Atlantic Records

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Whitney Whitney has released a new single, LUCKY, via Atlantic Records, marking her latest output following a debut festival performance at Lollapalooza. The song arrives alongside an official music video that premiered on YouTube.

'Writing 'Lucky' is a funny story,' says Whitney Whitney. 'I was sitting alone on my couch staring at my sock, which had The Starry Night painted on it. I started thinking about what inspired Van Gogh to paint it, wrote down my thoughts, and actually wrote the verse melody a cappella. We sat around the piano, and suddenly we were all singing the same melody together. It happened so naturally that we knew we had found something special! That moment became the chorus on the record. I could not be more thankful for Cleo, RISC, and my Starry Night sock.'

'Lucky' arrives on the heels of Whitney's deeply personal summer single, 'All That It Is,' which, like today's release, was paired with an official visualizer. The cathartic track marked a major turning point for the LA-based artist following a challenging two-year period. Just as her career was gaining critical and commercial momentum, Whitney unexpectedly lost her voice. Now, after a profound journey of physical and mental recovery, one she shared candidly with fans on social media and in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Whitney has returned with renewed strength.

The 'All That It Is' visual co-stars Whitney's beloved cat Tuna, whose scene-stealing performance inspired an equally unique celebration. To mark the release, Whitney hosted an intimate screening at Los Angeles' Little Lions Social Club, bringing fans together alongside adoptable cats to support local rescue efforts. The special event reflected Whitney's lifelong love for animals and her dedication to helping rescue cats find their forever homes.

Whitney's landmark summer was further highlighted by her debut festival performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza. Her set featured standout renditions of 'All That It Is' alongside beloved fan favorites like 'Isabelle' — the latter of which Billboard touted as an 'Editor's Pick' last December. Drawing a passionate crowd, the show included an unforgettable, serendipitous moment: a tiny frog somehow ended up hopping onto the stage, interrupting 'A Man Written By a Woman.' But the band and Whitney played into it, making a possible disaster into a real 'the show must go on' moment.

With the release of 'Lucky' and more music to come, 2026 is shaping up to be a defining year for Whitney Whitney.

About Whitney Whitney

Similar to the rush of writing freehand in a fit of inspiration, Whitney Whitney journals out loud through her songs – spilling intimate thoughts, bare emotions, and unapologetic truths onto an organic pop canvas, resulting in an orchestral sonic rollercoaster all her own. Growing up between Connecticut and Manhattan, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter developed a creative foundation built upon a love for Elton John, Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor, 80s pop, classical string arrangements, and more. Between filling notebooks with ideas and poems, Whitney honed her voice through musical theater, cultivating a confident and charismatic presence. She quietly made waves with her original songs before teaming up with producer Justin Lucas, writing and recording numerous demos that soon led to her signing with Atlantic Records, a moment that garnered her high-profile industry attention in outlets such as Variety and Billboard. Further named among PEOPLE's 'Talented Emerging Artists for Your Fall Playlist,' Whitney introduced the world to her inventive and inimitable approach to pop with last year's debut EP, 1.1. Following the spring release of her EP, 1.2, she sustained her impressive momentum while quietly navigating the last stage of her 2-year-long vocal difficulties and her recovery process. Now, fresh off her debut festival performance and debut performance period at Lollapalooza and the release of 'Lucky,' Whitney Whitney continues to bring her expansive and engaging pop vision to life, following her own creative path without compromise.

LUCKY was produced by RISC, a frequent collaborator of Whitney Whitney who has also worked with PinkPantheress, KATSEYE and Twenty One Pilots, and was co-written with songwriter Cleo Tighe, whose credits include work with ROSE, Reneé Rapp, David Guetta and Kim Petras.

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