Wheeler Walker Jr. Releases PULLIN' OUT, Launches Farewell Tour
The country parody artist's final album arrives alongside the start of his farewell tour.
Country's last outlaw, Wheeler Walker Jr. is going out the only way he knows how with one more album full of bad behavior, worse ideas and some damn good country music. Wheeler Walker Jr. released Pullin' Out, his final studio album, and kicked off its accompanying Pullin' Out: The Farewell Tour on October 15. The album can be heard here.
'When I said I was retiring, I meant it. But, I wanted to make damn sure I left with the record I wanted to make, and Pullin' Out is exactly that. Now, I'm gonna enjoy the hell out of these last shows then I'm done. No bulls,' shares Wheeler Walker Jr.
Making some of the best, raunchiest and most unapologetically country music around, Wheeler announced earlier this year that he is retiring, and if there's one thing you can count on, it's that Wheeler means what he says.
Pullin' Out finds Wheeler at full strength: filthy when it needs to be, unexpectedly tender when it counts, and entirely uninterested in cleaning it up for anybody. There are songs about love, drugs, assholes, bad dates, big tittied ladies, people who won't stop asking questions and the everyday misery of being a human being surrounded by other human beings. Basically, it's Wheeler Walker Jr. saying exactly what the hell he wants before he gets the hell out.
Launching October 15, the Pullin' Out: The Farewell Tour will make its final stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, Austin, Detroit, multiple cities across Canada and more, before calling last call at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2027. Tickets are available here.
There is no next era. No comeback. No 'maybe someday.' The final album is out. The tour is on. And, Wheeler Walker Jr. is PULLIN' OUT.
Wheeler Walker Jr. has built a career by making the songs Nashville wouldn't dare. While country radio chased trends, Wheeler doubled down on razor-sharp songwriting and unapologetic country music that earned him one of the most loyal fanbases in the genre. Equal parts outrageous and relatable, his sharp observations have never lost the irreverent spirit that's made him one of country music's most unmistakable voices, touring powerhouses and successful musical outliers.
Over the last decade, Wheeler has released five acclaimed albums that all hit #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart, with two debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard's Country chart. He has amassed more than one billion career streams and earned two PLATINUM and GOLD-certified records. Bursting onto the scene with his debut album Redneck s, he was the first artist to ever simultaneously chart on Billboard's Country Album (#9) and Comedy Album (#1) charts.
Pullin' Out: The Farewell Tour 2026/2027 Dates
October 15, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
October 16, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens
October 17, 2026 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater
October 19, 2026 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
October 21, 2026 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre
October 22, 2026 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
October 23, 2026 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
October 24, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
November 5, 2026 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside
November 6, 2026 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount in concert with Northwell
November 7, 2026 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
November 8, 2026 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
November 10, 2026 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
November 12, 2026 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
November 13, 2026 - Ottawa, ON - HISTORY
November 14, 2026 - London, ON - London Music Hall
November 15, 2026 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
November 17, 2026 - Sayreville, NJ- Starland Ballroom
November 19, 2026 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
November 20, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
November 21, 2026 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
February 24, 2027 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
February 25, 2027 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
February 26, 2027 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
February 27, 2027 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
February 28, 2027 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Theater
March 2, 2027 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
March 4, 2027 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
March 5, 2027 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
March 6, 2027 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
March 7, 2027 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Icehouse
March 9, 2027 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos
March 11, 2027 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
March 12, 2027 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
March 13, 2027 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound
March 16, 2027 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
March 18, 2027 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
March 19, 2027 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
March 20, 2027 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
March 21, 2027 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
March 23, 2027 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
March 25, 2027 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
March 26, 2027 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
March 27, 2027 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
March 30, 2026 - Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre
April 1, 2027 - Calgary, AB - Event Centre @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
April 2, 2027 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
April 3, 2027 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
April 5, 2027 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
April 7, 2027 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
April 8, 2027 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
April 9, 2027 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
April 10, 2027 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live
April 22, 2027 - Richmond, VA - The National
April 23, 2027 - Raleigh, NC - Bowstring
April 24, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
May 15, 2027 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
About Wheeler Walker Jr.
Wheeler Walker Jr. is country music's loudest outlaw, a hard-drinking, foul-mouthed hellraiser determined to drag country music back to its outlaw roots, whether Nashville likes it or not. Backed by top-tier session musicians and armed with a complete disregard for industry rules, Walker built a cult empire through brutally honest songs packed with sex, bad decisions, and unapologetic Southern swagger. Blending classic honky-tonk, outlaw country, Southern rock, and arena-sized attitude, albums including Redneck s, Ol' Wheeler, WW III, Sex, Drugs & Country Music, and Ram turned Walker into one of the most controversial, and undeniably entertaining, figures in modern country music.
Walker first exploded onto the scene in 2016 with the now-infamous Redneck s, featuring viral tracks that mainstream country radio wouldn't touch but fans couldn't get enough of. While Nashville polished itself into a commercial machine full of influencers, sponsorships, and algorithm-approved heartbreak songs, Wheeler built a fiercely loyal fanbase by saying exactly what everybody else was too scared to say. His records are equal parts rebellion and a genuine love letter to classic country music's raw, unfiltered spirit.
Over the last decade, Wheeler has released five acclaimed albums that all hit #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart, with two of them debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard's Country chart. He has amassed more than one billion career streams and earned two PLATINUM and GOLD-certified records. Bursting onto the scene with his debut album Redneck s, he was the first artist to ever simultaneously chart on Billboard's Country Album (#9) and Comedy Album (#1) charts.
But now, Wheeler is finally PULLIN' OUT of the new redneck Vegas that Music City has become and has announced his impending retirement. Releasing his final album, out now, he'll start throwing middle fingers on his accompanying farewell tour this October. Although WWJr. may be going to live in rural isolation, or in federal custody, his sold-out tours, chart-topping albums and fanatic fanbase are proof that his cultural impact on outlaw country's modern resurgence will forever live on.
Photo Credit: David McClister
Photo Credit: David McClister
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