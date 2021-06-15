Wet Leg Sign To Domino, Release Debut Single & Video 'Chaise Longue'

Amidst a night of hazy scenes in their native Isle of Wight - a sparsely populated island off the south coast of England accessible only by boat - Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers found themselves at the summit of a Ferris wheel.

They decided to start a band. The band is called Wet Leg.

Arming themselves with guitars, a penchant for French disco, effervescent imaginations and a shared love of The Ronettes and Jane Birkin, through to Ty Segall and Bjork, they set about making some recordings of their own.

Today, Wet Leg are pleased to share their debut single with the world. The song is called "Chaise Longue". Produced by Jon McMullen and mixed by Alan Moulder (Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, Foals), "Chaise Longue" is an infectious, tongue-in-cheek instant-classic with a suitably irrepressible video to match, directed by the band themselves.

﻿Wet Leg have a string of live shows lined up for later this year including dates with Declan McKenna, Willie J Healey, Latitude and Isle of Wight Festivals plus Sports Team's annual Margate Bus Trip.

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando