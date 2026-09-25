Weston Estate Release Debut Album OPEN SEASON

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North Carolina-bred, NYC-based band of boys Weston Estate have officially released their debut album, Open Season, out now via Arista Records. The album also features previous releases, 'Stain,' 'Is this the End?' and 'Moth to a Flame.'

'Cabin in the Woods' is the album's focus track, showcasing a darker, more desolate rock sound than the band has explored in previous releases. Alongside previous singles 'Stain,' 'Is this the End?' and 'Moth to a Flame,' the track helps set the tone for what Weston Estate has been building toward musically and artistically with Open Season.

Open Season marks a new chapter for the band. As they explain, 'Open Season is our debut album. Late last year, we set out to make a live rock album and Open Season is the result of that pursuit. We recorded it over the course of a few months, making trips to places like Asheville, Shenandoah, and Blakeslee to find new inspiration. We wanted this project to feel more raw and real than anything we've put out before, while still having that classic Weston Estate flavor that people have come to know and love. We are all incredibly proud of this album and we're so excited for fans to hear us in this new era.'

The album follows the band's 2025 EP SUPERBLOOM, which cemented Weston Estate's status as a versatile, genre-bending band and was celebrated with their sold out, self curated Weston Estate SUPERBLOOM Festival in Brooklyn. The EP included the epic 'Thinking Out Loud,' the lushly R&B infused 'Camouflage,' and EP opener 'I Saw Something,' described by Melodic Magazine as 'an exhilarating mix of lush indie, vibrant alt-pop, and experimental dance.' Prior to that, the band released fan favorite one off single 'Petra,' which Ones To Watch called 'a vibrant and vulnerable world full of lush soundscapes and heart aching lyricism'.

Formed in 2017, the North Carolina bred, NYC based band has amassed a catalog now surpassing 270M streams worldwide. Their sound draws from the Beatles, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Peter Cat Recording Co., filtered through their own South Asian influences. Weston Estate first broke through with their debut Maggie Valley EP and its standout track 'Pears,' which amassed over 40M streams, charted Top 15 on Spotify's US Viral Chart, and was featured on Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

Weston Estate have built their live reputation to match, selling out their debut US headline run in 2022, their 20K ticket 'Don't Kill The Messenger' tour in summer 2023, and their 2024 headline tour, which moved 25K tickets. They've also supported Keshi on tour and played major festivals including Summerfest, Something in the Water, Wonderfront, and Firefly.

With Open Season, Weston Estate steps into their most raw and personal chapter yet.

About Weston Estate

Weston Estate are a North Carolina-bred, NYC-based band of boys. Since forming in 2017, they've amassed a catalog that now sits at over 270M streams worldwide and counting. Highlighted by tracks such as 'Pears' (off their Maggie Valley EP) and 'Thinking Out Loud' (off their SUPERBLOOM EP), the band pulls inspiration from artists including the Beatles, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Peter Cat Recording Co., mixed with their own South Asian influences.

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