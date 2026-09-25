Marco Luka Shares "GOTTA LET YOU GO" and Debut Album F_UNK
The LA-based artist co-produces the track with Nicci Gomez and plays every instrument on the new single.
LA-based, Durham-native singer-songwriter and producer Marco Luka has released new single 'GOTTA LET YOU GO,' accompanied by a music video. The track offers another preview of what's in store on Marco's debut album, f_unk, due out October 23rd on Arista Records.
Elaborating on 'GOTTA LET YOU GO,' Luka says 'Disguised under a dance beat, the lyrics in 'GOTTA LET YOU GO' are about passion and conformity. It explores a relationship that comes to a natural end but is prolonged by desire and codependency. But like the song, life is short and sweet, and I try to navigate it with curiosity and whimsy. The emotions in this song are meant to be danced away. This session was the first time in a while that I felt myself dancing to my own music. I loved everything I was making before, but the process of making 'GOTTA LET YOU GO' reintroduced a levity to my creation process that I was certainly missing at the time.'
The single follows last month's body-mover 'DON'T CRY.' Both singles give a taste of the album that sees a Price-ly fusion of New Wave flare and dark synth-pop. Marco co-produces with Nicci Gomez (siiickbrain, Noah Guy) and plays every instrument, deploying a searing falsetto across the entire track.
For Marco, f_unk is rooted in the ethos of psychedelic music; not necessarily in the traditional, drug-induced sense, but in the idea of stripping away distraction and surrendering completely to an experience. It's music designed to be felt as much as heard: immersive, instinctive, and all-consuming. And while he's quick to acknowledge that X isn't a funk record in the conventional sense, it channels that same spirit of freedom, movement, and visceral connection. It's his interpretation of what funk can sound and feel like in 2026.
Marco's new chapter follows last year's more intimate and minimal INSOMNIA EP — a blur of acoustic R&B, blistering rock, bedroom pop, and DIY electronics steeped in strong emotion and self-reflection. Highlights included the explosive 'rush,' lovelorn yearner 'need you now,' and the shimmering 'aire,' his first song in Spanish.
In between, however, Marco introduced a significant vibe shift with a series of singles that he described at the time as 'entropic, glittery, and made to be played way too loud.' Most recent was the racing, hyperpop-addled 'SAY MY NAME,' capping off a triptych that also included gothic dance-punk cut 'THE PARTY' and the high-energy, disco-drenched 'TALK TO ME.'
Across his young career, Marco has demonstrated an uncanny ability to make different styles feel cohesive. It's a quality he shares with his former bandmates in Weston Estate, the group he cut his teeth in before amicably stepping away to focus on his solo work. F_unk is the opening salvo of a new era for Marco and there is lots more to come.
Tracklist
1. WAS IT AN ILLUSION?
2. LOVE ME AGAIN
3. DON'T CRY
4. INTO THE BLUE
5. SOULJA
6. GOTTA LET YOU GO
7. BEEN HERE BEFORE
8. TALK TO ME
About Marco Luka
The LA-based, Durham-native singer-songwriter served as the lead vocalist of lo-fi alt-pop band Weston Estate for 8 years. After embarking on several tours and selling out venues such as Brooklyn Steel and the Fonda with the band, Marco puts his next steps forward in pursuing his solo career. Marco Luka is a buzzing artist to watch. The L.A.-based, Durham-native singer-songwriter may have made a name as the lead vocalist of lo-fi alt-pop band Weston Estate, but his first solo release, 2019's 'paradise' garnered over 42 million streams. The momentum hasn't stopped there as he's piled up 100 million global streams on his solo catalog. He's also earned applause from SHEESH, Elevator, Ones To Watch, and EARMILK. In 2025, Marco released his second EP, INSOMNIA, including highlights like 'forevermore,' 'need you now,' 'rush,' and 'aire.'
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