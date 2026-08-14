Photos: Weston Estate to Release Debut Album OPEN SEASON This Fall

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WESTON ESTATE, the North Carolina-bred, New York-based band, has announced OPEN SEASON, its debut album, set for release this fall on Arista Records. The announcement comes with the release of the album's second single, 'Is this the End?,' now available to stream, along with presave and preorder options for the full project.





'Is this the End?' finds the band grappling with a relationship on the brink, caught between holding on and admitting it's already over, all set to a sense of controlled chaos, raw energy and coordinated unraveling that match the song's live rock instincts. It follows the album's first single, 'Moth to a Flame,' out last month, and together the two songs offer the first real glimpse into the sound and direction Weston Estate has been building toward with Open Season.

Open Season marks a new chapter for the band. As they explain, 'Open Season is our debut album. Late last year, we wanted to try our hand at making a live rock album and Open Season is the result of that pursuit. We recorded it over the course of a few months, making trips to places like Asheville, Shenandoah, and Blakeslee to find new inspiration. We wanted this project to feel more raw and real than anything we've put out before, while still having that classic Weston Estate flavor that people have come to know and love. We are all incredibly proud of this album and we're so excited for fans to hear us in this new era.'

The album follows the band's 2025 EP SUPERBLOOM, which cemented Weston Estate's status as a 'no skip' band and was celebrated with their sold out, self curated Weston Estate SUPERBLOOM Festival in Brooklyn. The EP included the epic 'Thinking Out Loud,' the lushly R&B infused 'Camouflage,' and EP opener 'I Saw Something,' described by Melodic Magazine as 'an exhilarating mix of lush indie, vibrant alt-pop, and experimental dance.' Prior to that, the band released fan favorite one off single 'Petra,' which Ones To Watch called 'a vibrant and vulnerable world full of lush soundscapes and heart aching lyricism'.

Formed in 2017, the North Carolina bred, NYC based band has amassed a catalog now surpassing 270M streams worldwide. Their sound draws from the Beatles, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Peter Cat Recording Co., filtered through their own South Asian influences. Weston Estate first broke through with their debut Maggie Valley EP and its standout track 'Pears,' which amassed over 40M streams, charted Top 15 on Spotify's US Viral Chart, and was featured on Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

Weston Estate have built their live reputation to match, selling out their debut US headline run in 2022, their 20K ticket 'Don't Kill The Messenger' tour in summer 2023, and their 2024 headline tour, which moved 25K tickets. They've also supported Keshi on tour and played major festivals including Summerfest, Something in the Water, Wonderfront, and Firefly.

With Open Season, Weston Estate steps into their most raw and personal chapter yet.

'Is this the End?' follows the album's first single, 'Moth to a Flame,' released last month, marking the first two songs to preview the direction of OPEN SEASON. The album follows the band's 2025 EP SUPERBLOOM, which included the tracks 'Thinking Out Loud,' 'Camouflage,' and 'I Saw Something,' and was supported by the band's sold-out, self-curated SUPERBLOOM Festival in Brooklyn.

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