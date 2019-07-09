Wear Your Wounds Unveil RAINBOW FADES In Advance Of New LP

This Friday, July 12th, Wear Your Wounds (the project created by Converge founder Jacob Bannon) will release their new LP Rust on the Gates of Heaven. In advance of the album's street date, the band has premiered the album's slow building, reverb-soaked third single, "Rainbow Fades".

Rust on the Gates of Heaven is the third full-length from Wear Your Wounds; the band's self-titled debut was released in 2017 and was followed by their experimental album Dunedevil (a companion piece to Bannon's abstract art book of the same name). Initially conceived as a solo project, Wear Your Wounds has since evolved into a five-piece band featuring Bannon alongside Mike McKenzie (The Red Chord, Stomach Earth, Unraveller, etc), Adam McGrath (Cave In, Nomad Stones, etc), Sean Martin (Twitching Tongues, ex-Hatebreed, ex-Kid Cudi), and Chris Maggio (ex-Trap Them, ex-Sleigh Bells, etc) and Rust on the Gates of Heaven is the next chapter of the band's continuous creative output.

Having just wrapped a U.S. tour on select dates with Uniform and Author & Punisher, Wear Your Wounds will spend the end of July / beginning of August on tour with Torche in support of Rust on the Gates of Heaven. Check out all tour dates listed below.

WEAR YOUR WOUNDS, ON TOUR:

July 31 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

August 1 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

August 2 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar *

August 3 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

August 4 Pawtucket, RI @ The Met *

August 5 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

* w/ Torche

Rust on the Gates of Heaven, track listing:

1. Mercifully

2. Rust on the Gates of Heaven

3. Paper Panther

4. Tomorrow's Sorrow

5. Brittle Pillar

6. Truth is a Lonely Word

7. Rainbow Fades

8. Love in Peril

9. Lurking Shadow

10. Shrinking Violet

11. Mercilessly

Wear Your Wounds is:

Jacob Bannon: Vocals, Bass, Piano, and Electronics

Mike McKenzie: Guitars, Vocals, Piano, and Electronics

Sean Martin: Guitars and Electronics

Adam McGrath: Guitars and Vocals

Christopher Maggio: Drums

Collaborating Musicians:

Ben Chisholm: Piano and Electronics

Gared O'Donnell: Vocals

Artist photo by Reid Haithcock





