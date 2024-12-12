Watch: The Disruptors Unveil Animated Music Video For 'King Of The Push-Away'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alternative/indie trailblazers The Disruptors have unveiled their latest single, "King of the Push-Away," alongside an animated music video that brings their lyricism to life in a refreshing way. Out NOW, the track pulses with driving guitars, a catchy drumbeat, and the kind of infectious chorus that's taking over the ears of The Police, Coldplay, and Arcade Fan listeners alike. The animated music video, created by 19th and 7th, only enhances the song's depth, blending nostalgic and modern rock elements to create a captivating joint visual and auditory experience. About the single and video, founder Kenny Weill says:

"King of the Push-Away is about a man who fails to live in the present and appreciate those who open themselves up to him. He never fully commits to a relationship and, as a result, in a way is always alone'.

The Disruptors, a studio-based band founded in 2019 by Boston songwriter Kenny Weill, seamlessly blends alt-rock and indie-pop influences. Known for dynamic soundscapes and thought-provoking lyrics, the band tackles themes that range from the deeply personal to sharp social commentary. Partnering with composer, engineer, and guitarist Brad Young at BKY Music Studio, Weill brought The Disruptors' vision to life with their debut album, The Virus Sessions, released in winter 2022. The album reflects raw emotion and polished artistry, embodying the collaborative spirit Weill cherishes in his work with fellow musicians.

The music video for "King of the Push-Away" is out NOW on YouTube, and digitally on all music platforms.

Comments