Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Watch: JUSTB Channels Old School Sounds on New Album 'k-pop'
The album, fully written and composed by member DY, features 5 tracks, anchored by the title track '난리나 (Party Time).'
K-Pop Spotlight is spotlighting "k-pop"! JUSTB is bringing nostalgia back with their 6th EP "k-pop", a title fit for a release that channels the foundational sounds of old school early generations of the genre. The album, fully written and composed by member DY, features 5 tracks, anchored by the title track "난리나 (Party Time)" which comes with an explosive and colorful music video.
This group is no stranger to being experimental, having dabbled in hyperpop and rock sounds on previous releases. But to fans and newcomers alike, "k-pop" hearkens back to an era and a sound in the Korean pop industry that has been mostly abandoned. People on social media have noted that the songs on this album seem to draw inspiration from earlier K-pop groups, including BIGBANG, BEAST, 2PM, and Teen Top.
JUSTB's new EP "k-pop" is available now on all streaming platforms. Check out the music video for "난리나 (Party Time)" below!
Plus, stay tuned for an interview with JUSTB all about the new album, its influences, the members' creative process, and what this new era means for the group. Coming soon to BroadwayWorld's K-Pop Spotlight!
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