WU-TANG CLAN Classic Gets Korean Hip-Hop Remix for CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 4
The remix, produced by RZA and Martin Wave, features verses in English and Korean from Lee Youngji, E-Sens, and Jay Park.
The Wu-Tang Clan's classic hit 'C.R.E.A.M.' will be featured in the upcoming blockbuster title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The original version of the song will be featured in the game's opening cinematic, while a remix will be featured in the in-game credits.
The iconic track has been reimagined with Korean hip-hop artists Lee Youngji, E-Sens and Jay Park, delivering their verses in English and Korean, connecting the song to Modern Warfare 4's new Korean setting. Produced by Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Martin Wave of Parasol Music, the remix brings a fresh perspective to one of hip-hop's most enduring anthems while connecting with the voices of Korea's hip-hop scene. This new take on the legendary classic will be released by Epic Records and will be available across all major music streaming platforms.
'This song is special to me because it brought our group to new heights worldwide,' said RZA. 'Reimagining it in a new language with the incredible talent of Lee Youngji, E-Sens and Jay Park gives the track a fresh perspective. It is incredible to hear the message resonate with a new generation of rappers from the other side of the globe.'
The Call of Duty franchise has been at the forefront of bringing new musical collaborations into their games. From partnerships and collaborations, Call of Duty has always strived to introduce players to new artists, genres, and sounds from around the world.
'The new take on a classic Wu-Tang song remixed and retold by the best Korean hip-hop artists today fits in perfectly with the tone and the storyline of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4,' said Tyler Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, Activision. 'A major focus of the game is a confrontation set on the Korean Peninsula and this track brings an element of realism and relatability to the story.'
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23 across all platforms. For more information, visit www.callofduty.com.
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