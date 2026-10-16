Che Noir Releases 'Fame & Fiction' Featuring Black Thought

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Buffalo-born, now Atlanta-based multi-hyphenate Che Noir has spent the last several years building one of the most quietly formidable catalogs in independent hip-hop — project by project, feature by feature, bar by bar. On 10.23.26, she adds the next chapter with It Takes A Village, her most personal and fully realized project to date.

After releasing 'Urban Essence,' produced by Mobb Deep's Havoc, and 'Grandma's Cookies,' Che Noir is back with one last single before It Takes A Village drops next week. Che has now released 'Fame & Fiction,' featuring the legendary Black Thought from The Roots. Produced by the Wu-Tang Clan's Mathematics, 'Fame & Fiction' is now available at all DSPs.

True to form, Che assembled a village of collaborators to match the album's title and its ambition. It Takes A Village features guest appearances from Black Thought, Havoc, Ransom and Bruiser Wolf, with production from Conductor Williams, Mathematics, Chuck Strangers and Nottz — a lineup that reflects the deep respect Che commands from across generations of hip-hop's most respected names.

Che Noir will release It Takes A Village on 10.23.26.

'Fame & Fiction' can be purchased or streamed at https://sparta.ffm.to/fameandfiction.

It Takes A Village is available for pre-order at https://sparta.ffm.to/ittakesavillage.

It Takes A Village Tracklisting

Unity Of Thought (Prod Bopman)

This Morning (Prod DJ Design)

Grandma's Cookies (Prod Playa Haze)

Urban Essence FEAT The Uce (Prod Havoc)

A Caged Mockingbird (Prod Havoc)

Fame & Fiction FEAT Black Thought (Prod Mathematics)

Conductor's Interlude (Prod Conductor Williams)

Blood Bath (Prod A Guy Called Purple)

My Village (Prod Nottz)

Olive Branches FEAT Jynx 716 (Prod Kage Green)

Wasted Time FEAT Ransom (Prod Conductor Williams)

Magic FEAT Bruiser Wolf (Prod Chuck Strangers & Ill Brown)

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