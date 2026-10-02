Mathematics Releases God Body ft. Method Man & AZ, Announces BLACK SAMSON Album

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Wu-Tang Clan's Mathematics has released his new single and video 'God Body,' which features Method Man & AZ. 'God Body' is now available at all DSPs.

'God Body' pairs two of hip-hop's most celebrated lyricists, as Method Man and AZ get Godly over Mathematics production. 'God Body' is the first single from Math's forthcoming album, Black Samson: The Saga Continues, which will be released on 11.6.26.

Black Samson: The Saga Continues is the follow-up to Mathematics' Black Samson: The Bastard Swordsman (which was released in April, 2025) which topped the iTunes Rap chart. The project is produced in its entirety by Mathematics and features collaborations with Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, U-God, AZ, Ransom, Cormega, Rome Streetz, Che Noir, Skyzoo, Planet Asia, Grafh, NEMS, and Cory Gunz, among others.

The momentum continues the following week, as Math will re-release his debut album, Love Hell Or Right, on 11.13.26. The expanded edition will feature additional tracks and includes appearances from most of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Mathematics is one of the most essential figures in Wu-Tang history. He designed the group's legendary and iconic Wu-Tang Clan logo, serves as the group's Tour DJ, and has production credits on every Wu-Tang album since their classic debut. His production work also appears on solo projects from Method Man, Redman & Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna.

Mathematics and Wu-Tang Clan will release Black Samson: The Saga Continues on 11.6.26 via DNA Music.

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