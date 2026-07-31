Bill & Jillian Nershi Form THE NERSHIS With Daughter Lauren, Announce SONGS FOR THE ROAD

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Bill Nershi and Jillian Nershi have joined their daughter Lauren Nershi to form a new group called THE NERSHIS. The family trio has announced new music titled SONGS FOR THE ROAD.

Bill, Jilian, and Lauren Nershi are announcing SONGS FOR THE ROAD, the first offering from The Nershis, a new collective formed by the Colorado family. Out October 9 on SCI Fidelity Records, the album features a number of close friends and acclaimed collaborators, including members of The String Cheese Incident, The Infamous Stringdusters, Ghost Town Drifters, and Terrapin Family Band. The first single from the album, 'I Drive Me Crazy Too,' is out today. Written by Lauren Nershi, the song explores the universal feeling of 'driving not only the person you love crazy, but driving yourself crazy, too,' says Lauren.

What started out as a gift for their daughter Lauren Nershi became a gift for Bill and Jilian Nershi as well. The family wanted to record some songs that Lauren had written, and then realized that they had a few more offerings they all wanted to record together, which became an album by The Nershis. Heading into the studio, The Nershis called upon some great musician friends in the area to form what they call 'The Colorado Contingent.'

'We wanted our album to have that Colorado sound,' Jilian says. Bill and Jilian have been touring and recording for more than 30 years nationally and internationally alongside Jason Hann (percussion & drums, The String Cheese Incident) and Keith Moseley (bass, The String Cheese Incident), who joined The Nershis for Songs For The Road.

'We met The Infamous Stringdusters back when we were touring with our band Honkytonk Homeslice, and had one of the best picks of our life at Strawberry Music Festival at our campsite,' Jilian Nershi recounts. 'With my brain injury, there are so many things I don't remember over the years, but I have never forgotten the great music that night!'

Twenty years later, they invited Andy Hall (dobro, lap steel guitar, The Infamous Stringdusters), Chris Pandolfi (banjo, The Infamous Stringdusters) and Jeremy Garrett (fiddle, The Infamous Stringdusters) to join in on the album. Their friend Oren Paisner (Ghost Town Drifters) adds in some sweet mandolin tracks, and Ross James (Terrapin Family Band), another great friend of international touring, joins the album on electric guitar. Bill's signature driving acoustic guitar, together with Jilian and Lauren's sweeping harmonies, creates a rich fabric that has become the sound of The Nershis. Songs For The Road displays the heart and soul of a family destined to create music together.

ALBUM DETAILS

SONGS FOR THE ROAD

SCI Fidelity Records

Release date: October 9, 2026

Photo Credit: Nicholas Stock



Photo Credit: Nicholas Stock

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