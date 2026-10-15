WATKINS FAMILY HOUR to Perform at Caramoor's Rosen House Benefit Concert

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Caramoor, a cultural destination on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY, will present its annual Rosen House Benefit Concert featuring a performance by Watkins Family Hour (Sara Watkins, violin, vocals; Sean Watkins, guitar, vocals) on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 8:00pm. Once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor is one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration. Caramoor's Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May, held in the exquisite Music Room of the historic home – a Mediterranean-style villa from 1939 filled with treasures from around the world. Audiences enjoy performances by some of today's most in-demand artists in the same salon setting where the Rosens once entertained their many friends.

California siblings Sara and Sean Watkins have factored into some of the most accomplished and creative ensembles of the last two decades (GRAMMY-winning groups Nickel Creek and I'm With Her), in addition to their own solo albums. Born out of their legendary residency at Los Angeles's Largo nightclub, the two songwriters and multi-instrumentalists translate the intimacy of a front-porch picking party into an Americana masterclass. Featuring virtuosic interplay, soulful harmonies, and an ever-evolving repertoire, the Watkins siblings capture the essence of American roots music.

Since the first Watkins Family Hour show in 2002, the duo has released three studio albums, debuting with their self-titled album in 2015, following with Brother Sister in 2020 and Vol. II in August 2022. Sean and Sara recorded Vol. II at Los Angeles's EastWest Studios in early 2022 alongside a stacked roster of longtime and new Family Hour collaborators, including Fiona Apple, Jackson Browne, Madison Cunningham, Lucius, Jon Brion and more. Watkins Family Hour remains an invaluable resource and respite for both Sean and Sara, offering a familiar but ever-evolving space to test new ideas, meet new collaborators and, most importantly, have a good time doing what they love.

A pre-concert Benefit Dinner also offers a way to support Caramoor. Chef Andrea Calstier, Michelin-Starred Chef & Founder of La Bastide by Andrea Calstier, in North Salem, NY, will be preparing the evening's dinner. Caramoor's most ardent supporters will enjoy a three-course meal, fine wine, and conversation.

Born and raised in Marseille, Chef Andrea Calstier's cooking is deeply rooted in the soulful, sun-soaked traditions of Provence—shaped by a reverence for terroir, seasonality, and thoughtful restraint. He began cooking professionally at just 15, training in some of France's most esteemed Michelin-starred kitchens. His pursuit of excellence later brought him to New York, where he refined his skills under Chef Daniel Boulud at the acclaimed Restaurant Daniel. Chef Calstier's cooking is guided by precision, heart, and a deep respect for ingredients – a philosophy built into La Bastide that helped to earn the restaurant a Michelin star in only its first year.

Tickets for the Benefit Concert begin at $125. Ticket holders at the $500 level and up are invited to a post-concert reception with the artists. Tickets that include the pre-concert Benefit Dinner ($2500) can be purchased by selecting 'orange' level seating when buying tickets for the concert via Caramoor's website, or by contacting the Special Events Office at 914-232-1492 or events@caramoor.org.

Please note, as this is a Benefit Concert, there are no refunds or ticket exchanges. For those unable to use their tickets, they will be converted to a contribution in support of Caramoor's programming.

About Caramoor

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a cultural destination on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the home of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, Caramoor has evolved into one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performances, cultural engagement, and exploration – a sanctuary for music, art, and nature.

Each year, Caramoor presents an array of concerts across genres – from classical, opera, and chamber music to jazz, American roots, global sounds, and the American songbook. Caramoor's Summer Season brings audiences together for outdoor performances from June into August in five distinct settings (the Venetian Theater, Friends Field, Spanish Courtyard, Sunken Garden, and the Music Room), while the intimate Rosen House Concert Series runs from October through May in the historic Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa listed on the National Register of Historic Places and filled with treasures from around the world. Caramoor also offers a selection of concerts and programs for families and young listeners. Caramoor's concert schedule is available at caramoor.org/events/concerts.

Caramoor has expanded its Beyond the Music slate of community and family programming to include tours, teas, yoga, and more, giving visitors a wide variety of ways to experience the setting in addition to its concerts. Visitors to Caramoor can tour the Rosen House, explore its collections, enjoy a picnic, and experience the gardens and grounds – including Caramoor's collection of site-specific Sound Art, permanently installed sound sculptures that draw inspiration from their environment. Caramoor also offers a formal afternoon tea service year-round in the Music Room (by reservation), the seasonal summer concessions Bravo Bar, and a selection of public programs such as yoga, art classes, and community events. Beyond the Music programs are announced on a rolling basis at caramoor.org/events/beyond-the-music.

Caramoor's official digital guide is available on Bloomberg Connects, the free arts and culture app from Bloomberg Philanthropies, via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The guide invites visitors to explore the estate at their own pace, with a 23-stop, one-mile walking tour. The app requires no ticket, login, or subscription. Visitors can walk the entire tour without a ticket or reservation.

Ticketing Information

Concert tickets are available for purchase online at caramoor.org; by phone at 914.232.1252 Tuesdays through Fridays from 10am-4pm; and on site from the Box Office two hours before each performance.

Caramoor is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road in Katonah, NY.

More information about visiting Caramoor is available at caramoor.org/visit.

At-a-Glance Calendar: 2026-27 Rosen House Concert Series Performances

Friday, October 2, 2026 at 7:30pm: Nobuntu

Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7:30pm: Bandits on the Run

Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 3:00pm: Countertenor Iestyn Davies and Harpist Oliver Wass

Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3:00pm: Pianist Jonathan Biss

Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 3:00pm: Evnin Rising Stars

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:30pm: Pianist Aaron Diehl

Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 3:00pm: Renaissance Quartet

Saturday, December 5 - Watkins Family Hour

Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 2:00pm and 4:00pm: Christmas with Cantus

Sunday, March 7, 2027 at 3:00pm: Schwab Vocal Rising Stars

Sunday, April 4, 2027 at 3:00pm: Viano Quartet

Friday, April 9, 2027 at 7:30pm: The Summer Camargo Quintet

Sunday, April 11, 2027 at 3:00pm: ACRONYM and Countertenor Reginald Mobley

Saturday April 17, 2027 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 18, 2027 at 3:00pm: The Other Mozart with Creator & Actress Sylvia Milo

Sunday, April 25, 2027 at 3:00pm: Pianist Inon Barnatan

Sunday, May 2, 2027 at 3:00pm: Renaissance Quartet

Friday, May 7, 2027 at 7:30pm: Sister Sadie

Friday, May 14, 2027 at 7:30pm: Cabaret in the Music Room with Vocalist Mandy Gonzalez

Photo Credit: Gabe Palacio available in high resolution here.



Photo Credit: Gabe Palacio available in high resolution here.

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