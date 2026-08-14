THE ARCADIAN WILD Release MAKE IT OUT ALIVE, Fall Tour to Kick Off

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THE ARCADIAN WILD, a Nashville-based folk/pop trio, has released its fourth studio album, MAKE IT OUT ALIVE. The record marks the first time members Lincoln Mick, Isaac Horn, and Bailey Warren co-wrote all the songs collectively and the first time the band worked with an outside producer, Micah Tawlks. The band will launch a US headline tour this fall in support of the album, with stops including Iowa City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Asheville, and Atlanta.

Make It Out Alive is a celebration of hope, love, and joy in the face of overcoming personal loss and emotional upheaval. Having now surpassed the ten year marker as a band, it also finds the trio in the midst of a creative reformation, as they co-wrote all the songs collectively for the first time, as well as worked with an outside producer for the first time.

'A lot has happened in between our previous record and Make It Out Alive, and I think what we created feels pretty distinct from what we've done in the past, and yet in many ways, it's the most like ourselves that we've ever felt,' stated mandolinist/vocalist Lincoln Mick. 'There's still some ambition baked into the music, but there's also a sense of settledness, a relaxing into a shared trust of one another, the process, and the audience. We're just really proud of it, and of all of the people that we got to make it with.'

Recorded in Nashville with producer/mixer Micah Tawlks (Judah & The Lion, The Brook & The Bluff), Make It Out Alive transforms the ache of loss into a stunning work of resilience and gratitude, one rooted in a profound appreciation for the fragile humanity that binds us all in this life and beyond. The recordings are lush and expansive, stepping beyond the limitations of live performance to craft an immersive, densely layered soundscape that blurs the lines between folk, country, bluegrass, choral, and pop music. The result is an album that embraces mortality as a gift, a cathartic, deeply personal reckoning with life's impermanence that learns to find purpose and meaning in sorrow and mourning.

The songs here are more collaborative than ever before, with guitarist/vocalist Isaac Horn, fiddler/vocalist Bailey Warren, and Mick co-writing together for the first time. The altered writing process would ultimately open a whole new side to the band's sound. Leaning on each other came naturally for the trio, who supported one another both personally and artistically as they explored a series of painful personal losses together in the writing process. Horn tapped into the sadness surrounding the sudden passing of his grandmother; Mick faced down the emotional maelstrom he and his wife experienced after a miscarriage preceded the eventual birth of their daughter; and Warren beautifully reckoned with the lingering absence of her late mother (while simultaneously paying tribute to the steadfastness of her father).

'This is the first time I'm bringing my stories and perspectives to an Arcadian Wild album and merging my songwriting style with Lincoln's and Isaac's,' Warren reflects. 'They've been doing this together for over a decade and I've joined them for the last six and a half years, and we are only just now starting to co-write together. I don't know what took us so long, but not-surprisingly we write very well together. Now more than ever these songs feel wholly ours, which gives the record a new kind of cohesion that's less about any of us individually and more about the group as a collective.'

Tracklist

01) Jubilee

02) Comes Around Again

03) Montreux

04) Spinnin'

05) Cool To Know You

06) Make It Out Alive

07) Impressions

08) See It To Believe It

09) Queen Of Abilene

10) Edge Of The Ozarks

11) The Carpenter

12) Next Time

Tour Dates

08/28 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Lulu's Downtown

08/29 - Bellevue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre (w/ Tophouse)

09/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ FestPGH

10/03 - Nashville, TN @ Wild Bison Music & Arts Festival

10/22 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

10/23 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon

10/24 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

10/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theater

10/27 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

10/29 - Johnson City, TN @ The Down Home

10/30 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagles

11/01 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

11/02 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

11/03 - Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

11/05 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

11/06 - Birmingham, AL @ Woodlawn Theatre

11/07 - Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds

11/11 - Miami, FL @ Moon River at Sea Cruise

11/20 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

About The Arcadian Wild

Named for a utopian landscape in Greek mythology, The Arcadian Wild's story began when Horn and Mick met at Nashville's Lipscomb University. They bonded quickly and cut their teeth playing house shows. In 2015, they released their self-titled debut to widespread praise, racking up nearly 50 million streams on Spotify alone. Heavy touring followed with a revolving door of supporting players, and the group returned in 2019 with their second full-length Finch In The Pantry, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart. Horn and Mick welcomed Warren into the band full-time in 2020 while simultaneously shifting their focus to composing and recording an ambitious, multi-movement song cycle that resulted in the 2021 EP Principum, which reached #3 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart and helped earn the band performances everywhere from the Woody Guthrie Center to the Ryman Auditorium. They followed it up two years later with their third and most recent full-length Welcome, which earned them their debut on the Grand Ole Opry and prompted Under the Radar to hail the band's 'gorgeously arranged and achingly sincere' music and No Depression to laud their 'beautifully crafted songs that go straight for the heart.'

MAKE IT OUT ALIVE follows early singles including Comes Around Again, Cool To Know You, See It To Believe It, and Spinnin', tracks that drew notice from outlets such as The Bluegrass Situation and MAGNET ahead of the album's release.

Photo Credit: Shelby Mick /



Photo Credit: Shelby Mick /

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