A BIRD ON THE WING: Paula Fong to Release New Album

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Los Angeles-based Americana singer-songwriter Paula Fong is set to release her full-length album A BIRD ON THE WING, an 11-track collection produced by Justin Sinclair that features guest guitar and background vocals from Sean Watkins of NICKEL CREEK and WATKINS FAMILY HOUR. The album follows Fong's 2024 debut EP CHESTNUT MARE, which drew attention from outlets including Americana UK, The Bluegrass Situation, Americana Highways, and Liverpool Sound & Vision.

Paula Fong commands attention the moment she steps onstage. Despite her small stature, audiences are often surprised by the power, soulfulness, and grit of her voice—capable of moving from warm intimacy to raw intensity within a single song. With an engaging presence marked by gentle banter and compelling connection Fong delivers performances that feel both personal and commanding.

Her musical range spans the full landscape of Americana—from stripped-down roots music and traditional country swing to folk-inspired fingerstyle guitar and old-time influences. She's been compared to artists like Karla Bonoff and Linda Ronstadt for her ability to move fluidly between styles while maintaining a distinctive voice of her own. That versatility comes from a lifelong love of American roots music and the folk traditions that shaped it.

Fong's musical foundation began early. Summers spent in the French countryside introduced her to Breton folk music, which left a lasting imprint on her songwriting. Over the years she explored a wide range of styles—from classical music to Chinese opera—before finding a creative home in Americana, where country, folk, and spiritual music intersect.

Her live performances reflect that breadth. Fong appears in a variety of configurations depending on the setting—solo with voice and guitar, alongside multi-instrumentalist Phil Glenn (fiddle, banjo, mandolin, piano), or backed by a full band with drums and electric guitar. Across every format, the core remains the same: expressive vocals, richly textured arrangements, and a stage presence that makes even large rooms feel intimate.

Grammy-nominated blues vocalist Teresa James describes it best: 'Her voice has a clarity and sweetness that warms you, but she can also reach down and grab you with surprising strength and grit when she wants to.' That balance of tenderness and power defines Fong's live performances and recordings alike.

Her 2024 debut EP Chestnut Mare introduced that range to a wider audience, with the single 'Ophelia' named a finalist in the International Acoustic Music Awards. The EP received enthusiastic praise on both sides of the Atlantic, with Americana UK, The Bluegrass Situation, Americana Highways, and Liverpool Sound & Vision all highlighting her distinctive blend of folk, country, and bluegrass influences.

On October 2, 2026, Fong will release a bold 11-track full length album, titled A Bird on the Wing that showcases her full artistic range. Produced by Justin Sinclair, the recordings feature an array of musicians who have worked closely with Fong's own heroes—the Wailin' Jennys, Sarah Jarosz, Sean & Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek, Watkins Family Hour) and Kacey Musgraves. Fong had 10 original songs already tracked, but it felt as though the album could benefit from a dynamic cover tune. Brainstorming with her manager led to the timeless song 'Turn, Turn, Turn' (made famous by The Byrds). Then producer Sinclair introduced her to the original version written by folk icon Pete Seeger and she felt and embraced its magic and wanted to record it as it is a strong song for our times. Sinclair's connections with Bell Choir Studios led to Sean Watkins agreeing to play guitar on the song. After recording lead guitar, Sean added his vocal to the arrangement as a featured artist on one of the choruses, which was a dream for Fong given her love for his musicianship.

Three songs began as live sessions at Alan Chang's studio Swan Dive Sound in Atwater, California, with Fong (acoustic guitar), Phil Glenn, and Casey Lipka performing together in real time. The remaining tracks were recorded at Bell Choir in Glendale with an ensemble including Ethan Sherman, Ellery Marshall, Liam Lewis, Cory Tramontelli, John Schroeder, Kevin Brown, and Drew Taubenfeld, with additional string arrangements by Sinclair and co-production from Glenn. Fong also carefully selected individual background vocalists based on timbre and tone to serve each song's character.

The collection of songs includes 'River Run' a driving tune written on the banks of Oregon's Mackenzie River that describes a worldly weight being carried away by the river's peace, forward into healing and progress. 'What Are We Running From' is a fully dynamic full band song that explores how the road can be a place to make room to breathe when you have something heavy on your heart, and sharing that space and experience with someone who may be running from the same fears. The title track 'A Bird on the Wing' was a collaboration between Fong and Glenn that began as a melody that became the verse of the song and when Fong wrote the lyrics and chorus, it expanded into an exploration of the place where a song comes from and the leap of faith it takes to send it out into a room. Perhaps the most unique song on the album is an original song 'Sans Dire Je T'aime' written in French and performed by Glenn and Fong as a duo – with the lead vocal and violin delicately interwoven, it's a melodically haunting piece influenced by traditional Breton music that explores the aching longing to express deep emotions when words fail. Paula will continue to build her US touring base and add onto her initial European tours in latter 2026 and 2027.

Beyond her solo work, Fong tours as a backing vocalist with Abby Posner and the Big Fall, and serves as Musical Director for a distinctive Americana/folk church service in Los Angeles. Built around professional musicianship, spontaneity, and a roots-based repertoire, the service blends sacred and secular traditions with the spirit of a live folk gathering—where music becomes both centerpiece and shared experience. Whether performing solo, with a duo or trio, fronting a full band, or singing alongside other artists, Paula Fong continues to prove that powerful artistry comes from depth, authenticity, and emotional honesty. With A Bird on the Wing, she expands her voice even further—embracing the full spectrum of American roots music with grace, strength, and fearless vulnerability.

Fong has already released two tracks from the upcoming album, including River Run, which debuted on Earmilk, and Up And Out, featured by Glide Magazine. Her 2024 EP CHESTNUT MARE previously earned a finalist nod in the International Acoustic Music Awards for the single Ophelia.

Photo Credit: Arturo Garcia-Ayala



Photo Credit: Arturo Garcia-Ayala

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