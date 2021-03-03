WARBLY JETS Share 'LOW RESOLUTION' Video

Today, WARBLY JETS have announced the music video for "LOW RESOLUTION," the Los Angeles-based band's second single since stripping down to the original duo of Samuel Shea and Julien O'neill. The Spike Jonze-inspired video features the band and Chris Greatti (YUNGBLUD, Poppy, Grimes), who plays guitar on the track, roaming around downtown Los Angeles outside of Ultrasound-the band's home recording studio.

"One of my favorite music videos of all time is the video for "Drop" by The Pharcyde," explains Shea. It's all performed in reverse and then flipped back to sync with the song in a really cool and unnatural way, which was extremely cutting edge to me when I first saw it as a kid. I always assumed it was shot in lower Manhattan or something, but recently realized it was shot in LA in the alleyway at St. Vincent Court-which is exactly where Ultrasound is. Because of that, I knew we had to shoot something there to pay homage to that video. 'LOW RESOLUTION' seemed like the perfect opportunity.

With references ranging from Prince to early 2000s hip-hop, "LOW RESOLUTION" continues the precedent set by the band's last single, "NASA," shifting away from the power chords and leather-clad guitar riffs of their first LP toward a dynamic, genreless mix of plunderphonics--a new production-centered approach that has the band flexing their studio muscles.

"We rarely have guitar solos in our songs," explains O'neill. "But we knew "LOW RESOLUTION" was ripe for a really shredding moment like Eddie Van Halen on ''Beat It" and Chris is 100% the guy to do that style justice." "Chris is literally the best guitarist we know," adds Shea. "When you know what you want, you go straight to the source."

A song about the cyclical nature of day-to-day life and how easy it is to be on auto-pilot as the days blur into one "LOW RESOLUTION," has proven to be especially relevant in the time of lockdowns and quarantines. "Whether cloudy or clear / Each day / It's just another new year" Shea sings, crystalizing the sentiment of life in the current moment.

Watch the video here: