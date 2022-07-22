Celebrated for his innovative programming and award-winning recordings, Icelandic pianist VÃ­kingur Ã“lafsson is offering a window into his musical life story with his new album, From Afar. Due for release on October 7, 2022 on Deutsche Grammophon, the highly personal double album reflects Ã“lafsson's musical DNA, from childhood memories growing up in Iceland to his international career and contemporary inspirations.

Recorded on both upright and grand pianos, the album captures two distinct sound worlds with works by Bach, Mozart, Schumann, Brahms, and BartÃ³k, alongside Icelandic and Hungarian folk songs, a world premiere by Thomas AdÃ¨s, transcriptions by Ã“lafsson himself, and interconnecting pieces composed by his hero, 96-year-old Hungarian composer and pianist GyÃ¶rgy KurtÃ¡g. Listen to the first single, Ave Maria by Sigvaldi KaldalÃ³ns, released today, and watch a new video of Ã“lafsson introducing the album here.

The album was inspired by Ã“lafsson's life-changing meeting with GyÃ¶rgy KurtÃ¡g in Budapest in September 2021, which left him with "a feeling of lightness and joy" and sparked memories of music he loved as a child. From Afar (a title inspired by KurtÃ¡g's Aus der Ferne) is both a tribute to his hero and a return to his musical roots. "It is more personal than my previous work," says Ã“lafsson. "It connects very deeply to my childhood and it pays homage to one of my favorite composers of all time. Throughout the album, there are intimate conversations and messages from afar - closely knit canons, transcriptions and dedications, as well as distant echoes of nearly forgotten, ancient melodies."

In a bold move, Ã“lafsson has recorded the album twice - on grand piano and on felt-covered upright, offering the same music with two different timbres. He captures the intimacy granted by the upright, as well as the full palette possible with the grand piano. Ã“lafsson's own childhood was marked by his relationship with two such pianos: his parents' grand piano (which they bought before they could afford a house!), and an old upright piano he was given at the age of seven and whose "warm, dreamy" sound he grew to love as he practiced Schumann, Bach, and Mozart in his bedroom. KurtÃ¡g himself often recorded on felted pianos for variations of dynamics and tone.

Exploring such evocative themes as home, childhood, and family, the album features Hungarian and Icelandic folk songs, nature-inspired works, interwoven homages, and three previously unreleased transcriptions by Ã“lafsson: the Adagio from Bach's Sonata for solo violin in C major, Mozart's Laudate Dominum - which he dedicates to KurtÃ¡g - and Icelandic composer Sigvaldi KaldalÃ³ns' Ave Maria (the first work Ã“lafsson ever transcribed). Ave Maria is the first single from the album - a musical prayer which Ã“lafsson performed as Lockdown Artist in Residence for BBC Radio 4's Front Row in 2020, broadcasting live from an empty Harpa concert hall in ReykjavÃ­k and bringing solace to millions of listeners around the world.

Ã“lafsson performs with his wife, Halla OddnÃ½ MagnÃºsdottir, in KurtÃ¡g's transcription of Bach's three-handed arrangement of Trio Sonata No. 1, which the composer used to perform with his late wife, MÃ¡rta. GyÃ¶rgy KurtÃ¡g, in turn, recently dedicated this transcription to Ã“lafsson. Additionally, MagnÃºsdottir and Ã“lafsson duet on KurtÃ¡g's Twittering. Also on the album is the world premiere recording of Thomas AdÃ¨s' The Branch, an otherworldly waltz written specially for Ã“lafsson.

From Afar is the latest recording from the "new superstar of classical piano" (Daily Telegraph) which has seen the Icelander achieve over 400 million career streams and top classical charts around the world; win Gramophone Artist of the Year (2019), BBC Music Magazine Album of the Year (2019) for Johann Sebastian Bach, and the Opus Klassik Solo Recording Instrumental award (twice). He has performed at many of the world's major international venues including the Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall, and, in the coming months, opens the classical music seasons at the Southbank Centre in London and Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and debuts with the Berlin Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic orchestras.

From Afar Tracklist

1. J.S. Bach: Christe, du Lamm Gottes, BWV 619 (Arr. G. KurtÃ¡g) [1:37]

2. Schumann: Study in Canonic Form, Op.56: No. 1 [1:56]

3. J.S. Bach: Adagio (from Sonata for Solo Violin, BWV 1005) (Arr. VÃ­kingur Ã“lafsson) [4:14]

4. KurtÃ¡g: Harmonica (Hommage Ã¡ Borsody LÃ¡szlÃ³) (From JÃ¡tÃ©kok / Book 3) [1:00]

5. BartÃ³k: I. Rubato (Three Hungarian Folksongs from the CsÃ¬k) [1:11]

6. BartÃ³k: II. L'istesso tempo (Three Hungarian Folksongs from the CsÃ¬k) [0:55]

7. BartÃ³k: III. Poco vivo (Three Hungarian Folksongs from the CsÃ¬k) [1:15]

8. Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116 No. 4 [5:02]

9. KurtÃ¡g: A Voice in the Distance (From JÃ¡tÃ©kok / Book 5) [1:51]

10. Birgisson: Where Life and Death May Dwell (Icelandic Folk Song) [1:53]

11. J.S. Bach: Trio Sonata No. 1, BWV 525: I. Allegro moderato (Arr. G. KurtÃ¡g) [2:25]

12. KaldalÃ³ns: Ave MarÃ­a (Arr. VÃ­kingur Ã“lafsson) [3:38]

13. KurtÃ¡g: Little Chorale (From JÃ¡tÃ©kok / Book 1) [1:07]

14. Mozart: Laudate Dominum (from Vespers, K. 339) (Arr. VÃ­kingur Ã“lafsson) [4:57]

15. KurtÃ¡g: Sleepily (From JÃ¡tÃ©kok / Book 1) [1:05]

16. Schumann: TrÃ¤umerei (from Kinderszenen, Op. 15) [2:41]

17. KurtÃ¡g: Flowers We Are (From JÃ¡tÃ©kok / Book 7) [1:20]

18. AdÃ¨s: The Branch [1:22]

19. KurtÃ¡g: Twittering (From JÃ¡tÃ©kok / Book 1) [1:27]

20. Schumann: Vogel als Prophet, Op. 82 No. 7 [3:53]

21. Brahms: Intermezzo in E Minor, Op. 116 No. 5 [3:32]

22. KurtÃ¡g: Scraps of a Colinda Melody - Faintly Recollected (Hommage Ã Farkas Ferenc) (From JÃ¡tÃ©kok / Book 3) [3:20]

Total Duration: 51:41

This tracklisting is the same for both grand piano and upright versions.