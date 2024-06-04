Video: Zach McKenzie Unveils Captivating New Music Video for Hit Single 'The Day that I Found You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country soul sensation Zach McKenzie has released the highly anticipated music video for his latest single, “The Day that I Found You,” which recently achieved an impressive #7 position on the UK iTunes chart. The music video, now available on YouTube, is a heartwarming visual narrative that adds depth to McKenzie’s soulful and heartfelt track.

Directed by the talented Joe Lane, the video features Josh Pryor portraying a young Zach McKenzie, reminiscing about the pivotal moment when he performed at a club and met his wife, Rossy. Samantha Valadez stars as Rossy throughout the video, capturing the essence of their love story. In a touching finale, the real-life Rossy makes a cameo appearance alongside Zach McKenzie, adding an authentic touch to the story.

“The Day that I Found You,” released on March 29, 2024, highlights McKenzie’s powerful vocals and emotive songwriting, promising to captivate listeners with its raw emotion and relatable lyrics. The track was produced by Lee Turner of 2twenty2 Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Born in 1987 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Zachary Wayne McKenzie discovered his passion for music at a young age, influenced by his family’s regular church attendance. He honed his musical talents in high school choir before embarking on a professional music career.

McKenzie’s journey to stardom began with his victory in the 2012 Arkansas Idol, leading to a successful audition for the 12th season of American Idol, where he impressed judges Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson, Nikki Minaj, and Keith Urban. Although his American Idol journey ended during the group stage, McKenzie’s talent continued to shine through various performances in Nashville and across Arkansas over the past fifteen years.

In addition to his music career, McKenzie has ventured into filmmaking, debuting as a screenwriter and director with the 2022 short film, “Joanett Road.” His diverse talents and creative vision establish him as a multifaceted artist with a promising future.

“The Day that I Found You” stands as a testament to Zach McKenzie’s artistry and musicality, blending Country, Soul, and Gospel influences. With its honest lyrics and heartfelt delivery, the song is set to resonate deeply with audiences, further cementing McKenzie’s status as a rising star in the music industry.

For more information about Zach McKenzie and his music, please visit HERE.

