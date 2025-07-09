Video: Wet Leg Unveil NPR Tiny Desk Concert Ahead of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With just a couple of days before releasing their new album, moisturizer, Wet Leg have unveiled their NPR Tiny Desk Concert. The performance features two new tracks from the album, along with their last two single releases: “mangetout,” “11:21,” “davina mccall” and “CPR.” The album drops on July 11th.

This is Wet Leg’s first visit to the NPR Tiny Desk HQ, although they self-taped a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from a pub on the Isle Of Wight in 2021. At that point, the band had only ever released three tracks and had yet to tour the U.S and pick up two GRAMMYs and two BRIT Awards for their debut release. This in-office performance for Tiny Desk comes on the heels of the band’s latest ballad, “davina mccall."

Ahead of this week’s release of moisturizer, Wet Leg has confirmed over 180 global listening parties. Info on outstores here and on global listening parties here. The band will embark on their 20+ North American moistourizer tour 2025, kicking off on September 1. All tour dates below.

Upcoming live dates

Wed 9th July – Pryzm, Kingston

Fri 11th July - TRNSMT, Glasgow

Tue 15th July - I-Days Milan, Milan w/ Olivia Rodrigo

Thurs 17th July – Electric Ballroom, London

Mon 21st July – Chalk, Brighton

Tues 22nd July – Coventry Empire, Coventry

Wed 23rd July – Foundry, Sheffield

Fri 1st Aug - All Together Now, Waterford

Sun 3rd Aug - Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire

Thu 7th Aug - Oya Festival, Oslo

Fri 8th Aug - Way Out West, Gothenburg

Sun 10th Aug - Boardmasters Festival, Newquay

Fri 15th Aug - Green Man Festival, Crickhowell

Sun 17th Aug - Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mézières

Mon 1st September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle SOLD OUT

Tues 2nd September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle

Wed 3rd September – Malkin Bowl, Vancouver

Fri 5th September – Revolution Hall, Portland SOLD OUT

Sat 6th September – Revolution Hall, Portland SOLD OUT

Tues 9th September – First Avenue, Minneapolis SOLD OUT

Wed 10th September – The Salt Shed (outdoors), Chicago

Fri 12th September – History, Toronto SOLD OUT

Sat 13th September – Mtelus, Montreal SOLD OUT

Sun 14th September – Roadrunner, Boston SOLD OUT

Mon 15th September – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia

Wed 17th September – Summer Stage in Central Park, New York SOLD OUT

Thurs 18th September – Brooklyn Paramount, New York SOLD OUT

Fri 19th September – 9:30 Club, Washington D.C. SOLD OUT

Sun 21st September – Shakey Knees Festival, Atlanta

Tues 23rd September – Rolling Stone’s Gather No Moss @ Marathon Music Works, Nashville

Sun 28th September – Ohana Music Festival, Dana Point

Tues 30th September – Fox Theatre, Oakland SOLD OUT

Wed 1st October – Fox Theatre, Oakland

Fri 3rd October – Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Sun 5th October - Austin City Limits, Austin

Tues 7th October – The Criterion, Oklahoma City

Sun 12th October - Austin City Limits, Austin

Tues 14th October – The Lowbrow Palace, El Paso

Fri 17th October – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles

Mon 27th October – L’Olympia, Paris

Tues 28th October – Le Transbordeur, Lyon

Fri 31st October – New Fall Festival, Düsseldorf

Sun 2nd November – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

Mon 3rd November – Paradiso, Amsterdam

Tues 4th November – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda, Utrecht

Thurs 6th November – Les Docks, Lausanne

Fri 7th November – Theaterfabrik, Munich

Sun 9th November – Columbiahalle, Berlin

Mon 10th November – Docks, Hamburg

Tues 11th November – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette

Thurs 13th November – Royal Albert Hall, London

Sat 15th November – Mountford Hall University, Liverpool

Mon 17th November – Rock City, Nottingham

Wed 19th November – UEA (University of East Anglia), Norwich

Thu 20th November – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

Fri 21th November – Student Union’s Great Hall, Cardiff

Wed 26th November – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Thu 27th November – The Telegraph Building, Belfast

Photo Credit: Kara Frame