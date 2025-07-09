Video: Wet Leg Unveil NPR Tiny Desk Concert Ahead of New Album

The album drops on July 11th.
With just a couple of days before releasing their new album, moisturizer, Wet Leg have unveiled their NPR Tiny Desk Concert. The performance features two new tracks from the album, along with their last two single releases: “mangetout,” “11:21,” “davina mccall” and “CPR.” The album drops on July 11th.
This is Wet Leg’s first visit to the NPR Tiny Desk HQ, although they self-taped a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from a pub on the Isle Of Wight in 2021. At that point, the band had only ever released three tracks and had yet to tour the U.S and pick up two GRAMMYs and two BRIT Awards for their debut release. This in-office performance for Tiny Desk comes on the heels of the band’s latest ballad, “davina mccall."
Ahead of this week’s release of moisturizer, Wet Leg has confirmed over 180 global listening parties. Info on outstores here and on global listening parties here. The band will embark on their 20+ North American moistourizer tour 2025, kicking off on September 1. All tour dates below.
Wed 9th July – Pryzm, Kingston
Fri 11th July - TRNSMT, Glasgow
Tue 15th July - I-Days Milan, Milan w/ Olivia Rodrigo
Thurs 17th July – Electric Ballroom, London
Mon 21st July – Chalk, Brighton
Tues 22nd July – Coventry Empire, Coventry
Wed 23rd July – Foundry, Sheffield
Fri 1st Aug - All Together Now, Waterford
Sun 3rd Aug - Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire
Thu 7th Aug - Oya Festival, Oslo
Fri 8th Aug - Way Out West, Gothenburg
Sun 10th Aug - Boardmasters Festival, Newquay
Fri 15th Aug - Green Man Festival, Crickhowell
Sun 17th Aug - Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mézières
Mon 1st September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle SOLD OUT
Tues 2nd September – Paramount Theatre, Seattle
Wed 3rd September – Malkin Bowl, Vancouver
Fri 5th September – Revolution Hall, Portland SOLD OUT
Sat 6th September – Revolution Hall, Portland SOLD OUT
Tues 9th September – First Avenue, Minneapolis SOLD OUT
Wed 10th September – The Salt Shed (outdoors), Chicago
Fri 12th September – History, Toronto SOLD OUT
Sat 13th September – Mtelus, Montreal SOLD OUT
Sun 14th September – Roadrunner, Boston SOLD OUT
Mon 15th September – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia
Wed 17th September – Summer Stage in Central Park, New York SOLD OUT
Thurs 18th September – Brooklyn Paramount, New York SOLD OUT
Fri 19th September – 9:30 Club, Washington D.C. SOLD OUT
Sun 21st September – Shakey Knees Festival, Atlanta
Tues 23rd September – Rolling Stone’s Gather No Moss @ Marathon Music Works, Nashville
Sun 28th September – Ohana Music Festival, Dana Point
Tues 30th September – Fox Theatre, Oakland SOLD OUT
Wed 1st October – Fox Theatre, Oakland
Fri 3rd October – Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Sun 5th October - Austin City Limits, Austin
Tues 7th October – The Criterion, Oklahoma City
Sun 12th October - Austin City Limits, Austin
Tues 14th October – The Lowbrow Palace, El Paso
Fri 17th October – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles
Mon 27th October – L’Olympia, Paris
Tues 28th October – Le Transbordeur, Lyon
Fri 31st October – New Fall Festival, Düsseldorf
Sun 2nd November – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
Mon 3rd November – Paradiso, Amsterdam
Tues 4th November – TivoliVredenburg – Ronda, Utrecht
Thurs 6th November – Les Docks, Lausanne
Fri 7th November – Theaterfabrik, Munich
Sun 9th November – Columbiahalle, Berlin
Mon 10th November – Docks, Hamburg
Tues 11th November – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-Alzette
Thurs 13th November – Royal Albert Hall, London
Sat 15th November – Mountford Hall University, Liverpool
Mon 17th November – Rock City, Nottingham
Wed 19th November – UEA (University of East Anglia), Norwich
Thu 20th November – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth
Fri 21th November – Student Union’s Great Hall, Cardiff
Wed 26th November – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Thu 27th November – The Telegraph Building, Belfast
Photo Credit: Kara Frame
Videos