Video: Watch Teaser for SABRINA CARPENTER: A VR CONCERT

Gunpowder & Sky in partnership with Meta, are producing an immersive desert oasis VR concert experience, Sabrina Carpenter: A VR Concert, with spectacular stage design, vibrant costumes, expressive choreography, and hit songs. The dynamic concert was filmed in Los Angeles to build on the momentum of Sabrina Carpenter’s electrifying Coachella performance, offering audiences an intimate look into her entertaining set in VR. Grab your Meta Quest headset for a captivating 180-degree feel of Carpenter’s infectious energy as she engages with her fans in a whole new way transcending the physical boundaries of an in-person concert.

Sabrina Carpenter: A VR Concert will premiere in VR on Friday, July 19 at 5:00pmPT exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley as the marquee concert kicking off a summer of new music, games, challenges, and rewards in Meta Horizon Worlds. Attendees can RSVP for the Sabrina Carpenter event HERE and all events in the Music Valley concert series HERE. If you’re not able to join the event when it starts, replays will be available for another couple weeks in Meta Horizon Worlds after the concert.

The concert will feature Carpenter’s hit songs including “Espresso,” “Nonsense,” “Feather,” and more. The 45-minute concert is custom-made for VR, produced by Gunpowder & Sky, in partnership with Meta. Gunpowder & Sky also produced Meta’s Emmy-nominated The Notorious B.I.G Sky's the Limit: A VR Concert Experience. Sabrina Carpenter: A VR Concert was filmed exclusively for Meta Horizon Worlds to bring Carpenter’s show-stopping performance and stage presence to life in virtual reality.

Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley offers the ultimate music festival experience in virtual reality. This free social experience is available for Meta Quest headset owners in select regions and will give music fans a front row seat to incredible performances from Sabrina Carpenter and many other artists, without having to leave the comfort of their home. Meta Quest 3 is the world’s first mainstream headset built for mixed reality— allowing virtual elements to blend with your physical surroundings! With more than 500 experiences including games, music experiences, fitness training, and a home theater in your headset, Quest 3 offers endless possibilities.

“It’s truly a privilege to witness and produce Sabrina at the height of her powers, especially after her phenomenal performance at Coachella,” said Van Toffler, CEO, Gunpowder & Sky. “Experiencing her in such an intimate setting offers a unique and unforgettable moment for her fans, highlighting her immense talent and charisma up close.”

“Working with Sabrina and Gunpowder & Sky to turn her electric live shows into a VR concert has been truly thrilling,” commented Sarah Malkin, Director of Metaverse Entertainment Content at Meta. “With virtual reality, we're transcending physical barriers to offer an immersive experience that brings the magic of a music festival directly to fan’s fingertips.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Meta

