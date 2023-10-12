Video: Watch Rachel Ana Dobken's 'Cruel, Cruel, Cruel' Video

This is the first single off her upcoming LP Acceptance.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Multi-instrumentalist songwriter, Rachel Ana Dobken (drums, guitar, vocals, keys, producer) premieres her driving, melodic video for “Cruel, Cruel, Cruel,” on October 11th via The Pop Break. This is the first single off her upcoming LP Acceptance.

Dobken continues to win fans over with her electric and passionate live performances as she seamlessly leads her band from both behind the drums and on the edge of the stage with her guitar. She will continue to tour into 2024 in support of Acceptance and bring her unique blend of heavy rock, psyche, and soul across the U.S.  

The video features Dobken on drums, guitar and vocals in a coastal New Jersey skatepark. It was directed by Nick Wolf (Howl Peak Productions) with help from Pete Carter. It was edited by Rachel Ana Dobken and Nick Wolf and colored by Dobken. The video also features Erik Rudic (guitar) and Dan Haase (bass).

“I always had loved the concept of shooting this song at a skate park for multiple reasons,” says the songwriter. “One, I felt it really fit the melodic and fast-paced energy of the song. And two, I grew up surrounded by surfing and skating and it has always been something that inspired me. We got lucky and shot this on a perfect day, and at a location barely touched by time, so it gives this nostalgic feeling while also leaving the audience wondering where we are (is it CA? NJ)?! It gives you the warmth and excitement that feels like a summertime daydream. I wanted to get in there and rip it up (both with the skaters and by playing)!! Hope you enjoy!”

“Cruel, Cruel, Cruel” was produced by Dobken (who also played drums, guitar and sang) and Erik Kase Romero (The Front Bottoms) and is steeped in Dobken’s sonic influences including Thin Lizzy, Jeff Buckley, Angel Olsen, White Reaper. The track opens with the songwriter’s restrained, yet pointed understanding that it is, “Cruel, cruel, cruel, the way you love to disappoint me” over a sustained guitar before kicking full throttle into a boisterous declaration that she no longer wants to be on the receiving end of this brutal romantic entanglement.

Dobken was featured as New Noise Magazine’s Bandcamp of the Day.  They cheer, “Cruel, Cruel, Cruel’ is a fun ride with its rock guitars and timeless melodies that could have come from any classic era... At the same time, there’s a soulful earnestness behind the vocals that takes it beyond the superficial emotional range of some of the more insipid pop music. The hooks are absolutely infectious, and will linger in your head for long after the song is over.”

Watch the new music video here:



