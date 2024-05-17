Video: Watch Music Video for Myles Smith Single 'Stargazing'

Directed by Devon Kuziw, the video sees Myles perform against a backdrop of screens adorned with twinkling stars.

Singer-songwriter sensation Myles Smith has unveiled the visual for his recent single ‘Stargazing’. Directed by Devon Kuziw, the video sees Myles perform against a backdrop of screens adorned with twinkling stars, immersing viewers with an otherworldly experience. 

Since the release of ‘Stargazing’, the single has already amassed over 21 million global streams, surged to #38 on the Global Spotify Chart and has garnered key support from BBC Radio 1’s Greg James who described the track as ‘a song that’s going to be absolutely everywhere this summer…an enormous hit…an undeniable hit’. ‘Stargazing’ looks set to continue Myles's meteoric rise, building on the success of his debut EP, ‘You Promised A Lifetime’ and previous singles. 

With a trail of mesmerized fans and over 200 million streams under his belt, Myles Smith has carved out a niche for himself in the music industry with his unique blend of folk, americana and pop influences. A virtuoso guitarist since the age of nine, Myles has garnered acclaim for his DIY approach and genuine connection with his audience. His previous releases, including the chart-topping hits "Solo" and "My Home," have solidified his position as a rising star in the music world.

2024 has already been a monumental year for Myles, who was recently announced as Apple’s Up Next Artist & Deezer’s Next Artist, and sold out his first ever headline tour across the UK, Europe and North America. Myles’ dedicated fanbase is evident, with over 1 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok and 8.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. If that wasn’t enough, he is currently on his ‘The Slightly Less Lonely - Global Tour’, which will include two huge headline shows at Omeara, London taking place on 19th and 20th May. The tour has seen Myles sell out 36 out of 45 dates with stops across Paris, Brussels, Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, San Francisco, Atlanta, New York and more. Alongside his global tour, Myles will be supporting Tom Odell at Alexandra Palace and will be gracing the stage at a number of festivals around the world including BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, The Great Escape, Latitude Festival, Oberkampf Festival, Pilgrimage Festival and Austin City Limits. Not stopping there, Myles is set to perform on Jools Holland on May 18th. 

As anticipation builds for Myles Smith's, one thing is certain: the sky's the limit for this talented artist. Stargazing is out now!  

‘THE SLIGHTLY LESS LONELY’ TOUR DATES 

*SOLD OUT

May 17                    The Great Escape, Brighton, UK

May 19                    Omeara - London, UK*

May 20                    Omeara - London, UK*

May 22                    Oberkampf, Paris, France

May 23                    Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium*

May 25                    BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Luton

May 26                    Café v Lese – Prague, Czech Republic*

May 27                    Hybrydy – Warsaw, Poland

May 30                    John Dee – Oslo, Norway*

May 31                    Debaser – Stockholm, Sweden*

Jun 1                       Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark*

Jun 3                       Frannz Club – Berlin, Germany*

Jun 4                       Artheater – Cologne, Germany*

Jun 6                       Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, Netherlands*

Jun 14                     Bergenfest - Bergen, Norway 

July 27                     Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

Sept 18                    Seattle, WA, USA* 

Sept 19                    Vancouver, BC, USA*

Sept 20                    Portland, OR, USA*

Sept 22                    Sacremento, CA, USA*

Sept 23                    San Francisco, CA, USA (Date Added) 

Sept 24                    San Francisco, CA, USA* 

Sept 26                    West Hollywood, USA (Date Added) 

Sept 27                    West Hollywood, USA*

Sept 29                    Franklin, TN, USA 

Sept 30                    Phoeniz, AZ,USA* 

Oct 03                      Salt Lake City, UT,USA*

Oct 04                      Denver, CO,USA*

Oct 06                      Austin, Austin City Limits, USA  

Oct 09                      St Louis, MO, USA 

Oct 10                      Kansas City, MO, USA

Oct 13                      Austin, Austin City Limits, USA  

Oct 16                      Atlanta, GA, USA* 

Oct 17                      Charlotte, NC, USA*

Oct 18                      Washington, DC, USA*

Oct 19                      Columbus, OH, USA* 

Oct 21                      Pittsburgh, PA, USA* 

Oct 22                      Philadelphia, PA, USA* 

Oct 24                      New York, NY, USA*

Oct 25                      Boston, MA, USA* 

Oct 26                      Montreal, QC

Oct 27                      Toronto, ON,

Oct 29                      Detroit, MI,USA 

Oct 30                      Minneapolis, MN,USA*

Nov 1                       Chicago, IL, USA*

Nov 2                       Chicago, IL, USA (Date Added)

Nov 4                       Toronto, ON, USA*

Nov 6                       Montreal, QC (Date Added)

Nov 7                       Toronto, ON (Date Added)



