Video: Watch Music Video for Myles Smith Single 'Stargazing'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Singer-songwriter sensation Myles Smith has unveiled the visual for his recent single ‘Stargazing’. Directed by Devon Kuziw, the video sees Myles perform against a backdrop of screens adorned with twinkling stars, immersing viewers with an otherworldly experience.

Since the release of ‘Stargazing’, the single has already amassed over 21 million global streams, surged to #38 on the Global Spotify Chart and has garnered key support from BBC Radio 1’s Greg James who described the track as ‘a song that’s going to be absolutely everywhere this summer…an enormous hit…an undeniable hit’. ‘Stargazing’ looks set to continue Myles's meteoric rise, building on the success of his debut EP, ‘You Promised A Lifetime’ and previous singles.

With a trail of mesmerized fans and over 200 million streams under his belt, Myles Smith has carved out a niche for himself in the music industry with his unique blend of folk, americana and pop influences. A virtuoso guitarist since the age of nine, Myles has garnered acclaim for his DIY approach and genuine connection with his audience. His previous releases, including the chart-topping hits "Solo" and "My Home," have solidified his position as a rising star in the music world.

2024 has already been a monumental year for Myles, who was recently announced as Apple’s Up Next Artist & Deezer’s Next Artist, and sold out his first ever headline tour across the UK, Europe and North America. Myles’ dedicated fanbase is evident, with over 1 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok and 8.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. If that wasn’t enough, he is currently on his ‘The Slightly Less Lonely - Global Tour’, which will include two huge headline shows at Omeara, London taking place on 19th and 20th May. The tour has seen Myles sell out 36 out of 45 dates with stops across Paris, Brussels, Oslo, Stockholm, Berlin, San Francisco, Atlanta, New York and more. Alongside his global tour, Myles will be supporting Tom Odell at Alexandra Palace and will be gracing the stage at a number of festivals around the world including BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, The Great Escape, Latitude Festival, Oberkampf Festival, Pilgrimage Festival and Austin City Limits. Not stopping there, Myles is set to perform on Jools Holland on May 18th.

As anticipation builds for Myles Smith's, one thing is certain: the sky's the limit for this talented artist. Stargazing is out now!

‘THE SLIGHTLY LESS LONELY’ TOUR DATES

*SOLD OUT

May 17 The Great Escape, Brighton, UK

May 19 Omeara - London, UK*

May 20 Omeara - London, UK*

May 22 Oberkampf, Paris, France

May 23 Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium*

May 25 BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Luton

May 26 Café v Lese – Prague, Czech Republic*

May 27 Hybrydy – Warsaw, Poland

May 30 John Dee – Oslo, Norway*

May 31 Debaser – Stockholm, Sweden*

Jun 1 Vega – Copenhagen, Denmark*

Jun 3 Frannz Club – Berlin, Germany*

Jun 4 Artheater – Cologne, Germany*

Jun 6 Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, Netherlands*

Jun 14 Bergenfest - Bergen, Norway

July 27 Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

Sept 18 Seattle, WA, USA*

Sept 19 Vancouver, BC, USA*

Sept 20 Portland, OR, USA*

Sept 22 Sacremento, CA, USA*

Sept 23 San Francisco, CA, USA (Date Added)

Sept 24 San Francisco, CA, USA*

Sept 26 West Hollywood, USA (Date Added)

Sept 27 West Hollywood, USA*

Sept 29 Franklin, TN, USA

Sept 30 Phoeniz, AZ,USA*

Oct 03 Salt Lake City, UT,USA*

Oct 04 Denver, CO,USA*

Oct 06 Austin, Austin City Limits, USA

Oct 09 St Louis, MO, USA

Oct 10 Kansas City, MO, USA

Oct 13 Austin, Austin City Limits, USA

Oct 16 Atlanta, GA, USA*

Oct 17 Charlotte, NC, USA*

Oct 18 Washington, DC, USA*

Oct 19 Columbus, OH, USA*

Oct 21 Pittsburgh, PA, USA*

Oct 22 Philadelphia, PA, USA*

Oct 24 New York, NY, USA*

Oct 25 Boston, MA, USA*

Oct 26 Montreal, QC

Oct 27 Toronto, ON,

Oct 29 Detroit, MI,USA

Oct 30 Minneapolis, MN,USA*

Nov 1 Chicago, IL, USA*

Nov 2 Chicago, IL, USA (Date Added)

Nov 4 Toronto, ON, USA*

Nov 6 Montreal, QC (Date Added)

Nov 7 Toronto, ON (Date Added)

Comments