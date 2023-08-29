Video: Watch Ariana Grande Perform 'Tattooed Heart' to Celebrate 10 Years of 'Yours Truly'

Grande filmed the performance in London while filming the Wicked movie.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 4 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

Ariana Grande has released the performance video for "Tattoed Heart," celebrating the tenth anniversary of her debut album, "Yours Truly."

Grande recently released a deluxe reissue of "Yours Truly" with live performances of songs from the album that Grande recently recorded in London while filming the Wicked movie. Get the album here.

Grande has previously released performance videos of "Honeymoon Avenue," "Daydreaming," "Baby I," and "Right There."

The cover for the reissue is a photo outtake from the "The Way" music video featuring Grande's late boyfriend, Mac Miller. She will wrap up the celebrate week tomorrow with a video of the live performance of "The Way" and "some behind the scenes" content.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.

Watch the performance of "Tattooed Heart" here:

Watch Ariana Grande's "Yours Truly" 10th anniversary performances here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Poolside Releases New Single With Cut Copys Ben Browning Photo
Poolside Releases New Single With Cut Copy's Ben Browning

Here Poolside, which is the recording project of producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise teams with Cut Copy bassist Ben Browning and turns “Ride With You” into a co-write of new and nostalgia as island rhythms and steel drums ripple beneath Browning’s echoing vocals.

2
Chicagos Born Days Shares New Single Deep Empty (DMT Feelings) Photo
Chicago's Born Days Shares New Single 'Deep Empty (DMT Feelings)'

Candidly vulnerable and emotionally complex, My Little Dark is a concept album that draws inspiration from the confessional poetry of Sylvia Plath and the childlike innocence of Dr. Seuss to narrate a mystical, sci-fi, coming-of-age, adventure of a young woman trying to survive the psychological limitations she has placed on her own reality.

3
The Hails Announce Second Leg of Their Headline Tour Photo
The Hails Announce Second Leg of Their Headline Tour

Adding on to their previously announced dates that kick off in two weeks, The Hails will travel coast to coast in celebration of What’s Your Motive, their LP arriving on September 8. Across the tour dates, the band will be joined by other indie breakaway acts Cannibal Kids, Foxtide, Shallow Alcove, and more to be announced. 

4
moondaddy Releases New LP Poet Lies Photo
moondaddy Releases New LP 'Poet Lies'

Featuring contributions from talented local musicians from Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, Texas, it was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas by Manuel Calderon - aka El Cosmophonico - known for his production work on records by Animal Collective and Beach House, as well as his own band, Estereomance.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'
Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'
Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'
Video: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated VideoVideo: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated Video

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
HADESTOWN