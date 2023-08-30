Video: Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Celebrating 10 Years of 'Yours Truly'

Grande has previously released performance videos of "Honeymoon Avenue," "Daydreaming," "Baby I," and "Right There."

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Ariana Grande has released the performance video for "The Way," celebrating the tenth anniversary of her debut album, "Yours Truly."

The video features the voice of the late Mac Miller, who is featured on the 2013 track. Grande had been in a relationship with Miller prior to his tragic 2018 passing. The lyric video for the re-released song also highlights Miller's name at the end of the track.

Grande recently released a deluxe reissue of "Yours Truly" with live performances of songs from the album that Grande recently recorded in London while filming the Wicked movie. Get the album here.

The cover for the reissue is a photo outtake from the "The Way" music video, which featured Miller. She will wrap up the celebrate week tomorrow with a video of the live performance of "The Way" and "some behind the scenes" content.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.

Watch the performance of "The Way" here:

Watch Ariana Grande's "Yours Truly" 10th anniversary performances here:



