Video: WEDNESDAY Release 'Rat Bastards of Haw Creek' Documentary

Wednesday release Rat Bastards of Haw Creek, a new documentary that features how the raucous kinetic raw energy of the band’s captivating live show stands in contrast with their quiet, rural lives in the mountains of Western North Carolina.

The film, directed by Zach Romeo, was filmed in the wake of the release of Rat Saw God, Wednesday’s critically acclaimed breakthrough album, which was named one of the best albums of the year so far by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Vulture, SPIN, Stereogum, Paste, Consequence, Nylon, The AV Club and Brooklyn Vegan among others.

“It’s rare to get such quality footage of a species so deadly but somehow we’ve done it. Tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains I have managed to document Wednesday in their natural habitat. The film’s content cannot be described. It must be witnessed. Proceed with caution,” says director Zach Romeo.

Across Rat Saw God’s ten tracks the band builds a shrine to minutiae. Half-funny, half-tragic dispatches from North Carolina unfurling somewhere between the wailing skuzz of Nineties shoegaze and classic country twang, with distorted pedal steel and Karly Hartzman’s voice and signature observational lyrics slicing through the din.

Wednesday have also announced a slew of tour dates that include a fall EU dates, a Karly Hartzman/MJ Lenderman dual solo tour and a full US headline run in the new year. Tickets are available now at wednesday.band. All dates below.

Wednesday is Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman, Alan Miller, Xandy Chelmis and Ethan Baechtold.

Photo Credit: Megan Elyse