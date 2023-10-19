Video: WEDNESDAY Release 'Rat Bastards of Haw Creek' Documentary

Wednesday is Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman, Alan Miller, Xandy Chelmis and Ethan Baechtold.

Oct. 19, 2023

Wednesday release Rat Bastards of Haw Creek, a new documentary that features how the raucous kinetic raw energy of the band’s captivating live show stands in contrast with their quiet, rural lives in the mountains of Western North Carolina.

The film, directed by Zach Romeo, was filmed in the wake of the release of Rat Saw God, Wednesday’s critically acclaimed breakthrough album, which was named one of the best albums of the year so far by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Vulture, SPIN, Stereogum, Paste, Consequence, Nylon, The AV Club and Brooklyn Vegan among others.

“It’s rare to get such quality footage of a species so deadly but somehow we’ve done it. Tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains I have managed to document Wednesday in their natural habitat. The film’s content cannot be described. It must be witnessed. Proceed with caution,” says director Zach Romeo.

Across Rat Saw God’s ten tracks the band builds a shrine to minutiae. Half-funny, half-tragic dispatches from North Carolina unfurling somewhere between the wailing skuzz of Nineties shoegaze and classic country twang, with distorted pedal steel and Karly Hartzman’s voice and signature observational lyrics slicing through the din.

Wednesday have also announced a slew of tour dates that include a fall EU dates, a Karly Hartzman/MJ Lenderman dual solo tour and a full US headline run in the new year. Tickets are available now at wednesday.band. All dates below. 

Wednesday is Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman, Alan Miller, Xandy Chelmis and Ethan Baechtold.

TOUR DATES:

2023:

Oct. 21 - Atlanta, GA - Highball Festival

Oct. 25 - Paris, FR - Point Ephemere #

Oct. 27 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling Festival

Oct. 28 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow ^

Oct. 29 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen ^

Oct. 30 - Berlin, DE - Frannz ^

Nov. 1 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & SOHN #

Nov. 2 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F #

Nov. 3 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes #

Nov. 5 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds #

Nov. 6 - Manchester, UK - Band on the Wall #

Nov. 7 - Glasgow, UK - Mono #

Nov. 9 - Dublin, IE - Workman’s Club #

Nov. 10 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club #

Nov. 11 - London, UK - Pitchfork Festival London

Dec. 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon +

Dec. 9 - Ojai, CA - Deer Lodge +

Dec. 10 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop +

Dec. 12 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios +

Dec. 13 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern +

2024:

Jan. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @

Jan. 19 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre @

Jan. 20 - Winston-Salem, NC - SECCA @

Jan. 21 - Boone, NC - Lily’s Snack Bar @

Jan. 22 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry @

Jan. 23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club @

Jan. 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel #

Jan. 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall @

Jan. 28 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop @

Jan. 30 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl @

Feb. 1 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry’s @

Feb. 2 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar @*

Feb. 3 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits @*

Feb. 4 - Orlando, FL - The Social @*

Feb. 6 - Miami, FL - Gramps @*

Feb. 8 - Savannah, GA - Lodge of Sorrows @

Feb. 9 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt @

Feb. 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Cherry Street Tavern @

May 14 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf %

May 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom %

May 16 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard %

May 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether %

May 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore %

May 20 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall %

May 21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre %

May 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre %

May 24 - Missoula, MT - Zootown Arts Community Center %

May 25 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM %

May 28 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre %

May 30 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown %

July 27 - Greenville, SC - Altered States Libation & Arts Festival

Aug. 23 - Málaga, ES - Canela Party

# w/ Lowertown

^ w/ Das Blisschen Totschlag

+ Karly Hartzman & MJ Lenderman solo show w/ support from Dan Wriggins

@ w/ Hotline TNT

* w/ They Hate Change

% w/ Draag

Photo Credit: Megan Elyse



