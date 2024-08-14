Video: Vevo Releases Live Performance of 'Ganster' from J Balvin's New Album 'Rayo'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vevo, the world's leading music video network, has released J Balvin’s Official Live Performance of “Ganster,” off his new album, Rayo. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Vevo and J Balvin have a long history of working together. In 2015, he performed “Sola,” “Ginza,” “6AM,” “Sin Compromiso,” “Yo Te Lo Dije” and “Ay Vamos” for Live in the Year at Vevo, and in 2020, he released Official Live Performances of “Azul, “Negro,” “Rojo” and “Amarillo.” 2022 saw the release of his Official Live Performances of “Ganas de Verte,” “Suerte,” “Que Locura” and “Fantasías.”

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

J Balvin closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a full bespoke set to showcase his talents within the deep cultural and architectural history of Mexico City. Shot in El Centro, the oldest part of the city, “Ganster” sees Balvin clad in all black serenading viewers in a dimly-lit space reminiscent of an underground Bat Cave. Entering through a doorway bathed in bright yellow light, he weaves between red-tinted columns that guard the structure’s walls built from locally sourced volcanic stone.

“We’re thrilled to partner with J Balvin for this very special performance of “Ganster,” in celebration of his new album, Rayo,” says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, “We’ve had the privilege of amplifying Balvin’s creative vision for nearly a decade, and are so excited to further our collaboration by blending his culture-defining sound with the rich cultural and architectural history of Mexico City. By shooting this video in El Centro, we were able to capture the juxtaposition between the old and the new: the oldest part of the city, and the sound of J Balvin’s new music.”

Photo credit: Vevo

Comments