Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai

Continuing to ignite what is set to be yet another record-breaking year, Travis Scott releases the official music video for UTOPIA highlight "I KNOW ?" today. Watch it HERE.



The "I KNOW ?" video was co-directed by Travis Scott and celebrated director Dave Meyers, who has collaborated with the hip hop icon on previous acclaimed videos, such as "SICKO MODE" and "STOP TRYING TO BE GOD." It co-stars Emily Ratajkowski in her first music video appearance in a decade, alongside Anok Yai and Travis himself.

The fan-favorite track and UTOPIA highlight made major noise at the end of 2023 when it hit #1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Radio Airplay, where Travis Scott replaced himself at the summit when it took over from the chart's previous number one - his own "MELTDOWN" ft. Drake. To date, "I KNOW ?" has been streamed more than 440 million times.



This past weekend, Travis Scott was announced as a performer at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Airing live on Sunday, February 4 on CBS (and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+), the performance is set to be an unforgettable emersion into the world of UTOPIA, taking fans and viewers into Travis' universe in a way that only he can. At the ceremony, Travis is up for "Best Rap Album" for UTOPIA, his 10th career GRAMMY nomination.



It comes as no surprise that Travis Scott's UTOPIA has made such an impact. Released in July of last year, his fourth studio album elevated the megastar in every way. The album finds him at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture's foremost sonic innovator. The album held strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four consecutive weeks, spent seven weeks in the top 5 and more than ten weeks in the top 10. It has garnered over 3.7 billion streams globally to date. Most impressively, it was the highest-selling hip hop album of the year.



Travis Scott's sold-out UTOPIA: Circus Maximus Tour continues to trek through North America this winter. The tour has been record-setting in every way: in addition to becoming the first Hip Hop act to headline and sell-out Los Angeles' landmark Sofi Stadium, Travis broke the record for most merchandise sold in one night for multiple cities, including the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Denver's Ball Arena, Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. He even performed fan-favorite UTOPIA highlight "FE!N" a record 15 times at Madison Square Garden in New York City. With over 500,000 tickets sold and more than $80 million grossed to date, the tour has been one of the most buzzed-about of the past year.



To commemorate the banner return of Travis Scott, GQ named him a 2023 Man of the Year, where the Scott opens up about his 'reemergence' and the year that has reaffirmed him as a global superstar. He collaborated with Audemars Piguet on a one-of-a-kind Royal Oak "Cactus Jack" edition watch and exclusive merch drop. Then, capping off 2023, Travis chatted about his marquee year with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - watch HERE. Most recently, he shared the video for "TOPIA TWINS" ft. Rob49 and 21 Savage - watch HERE.



UTOPIA is available now at shop.travisscott.com, alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets.

UTOPIA - CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2024 DATES

Wed Jan 24 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Sun Jan 28 - Miami, FL- Kaseya Center

Wed Jan 31 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Mon Feb 5 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

About Travis Scott:

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.

Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.