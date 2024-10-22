Video: Toosii Releases New Video 'I Do' Featuring Muni Long

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Quadruple Platinum hitmaker Toosii is back with his new video "I Do" featuring Muni Long. Off his newly-released project JADED, Toosii, and Muni bring nostalgic 2000s energy with the anthemic record. The video features some familiar faces, including singer/actor Trevor Jackson and comedian/actor Malik Bazille, with the latter looking to drive a wedge between Toosii and his romantic interest. Jackson plays Muni's love interest as she and Toosii showcase their melodic chemistry on what's set to be the lover's anthem of 2024. "I Do" made its broadcast debut on BET Jams, BET Soul and premiered on Paramount Times Square billboards.

Earlier this month, Toosii released his new project, JADED, via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. The project includes previously released records "Fuk U Mean" and "Champs Élysées" featuring Gunna. Toosii's signature honesty and piercing lyrics remain a staple on JADED, but his versatility elevates it. Not only does he thrive over Afrobeats on "Fire & Desire," but he also creates concert-ready anthems with "Party Girl Anthems" and "Sticks and Stones." Toosii also showcases why he's the perfect hybrid because of rap and R&B, as he connects with Kehlani on "Ok…Whatever" and Muni Long on the anthemic "I Do." JADED is Toosii's first project since his platinum-selling album NAUJOUR, which included his Billboard Hot 100 top five hit record "Favorite Song."

Earlier this month, Toosii displayed his talents as a preordained minister officiating a wedding in Central Park. He also brought a couple on stage during the opening night of Rod Wave's Last Lap Tour in Arizona, where he's serving as an opener. Toosii will continue to show off his talents as a top-notch performer when he rejoins Rod Wave for his Last Lap Tour. Toosii joins MoneyBagg Yo as the tour openers, performing in over 36 cities through December 18th.

His sold-out 2023 headline tour affirmed his status as one of hip-hop's most in-demand live acts, and he closed out the year playing arenas across the U.S. as one of the opening acts on Rod Wave's Nostalgia Tour. Billboard said, "Toosii is coming for the crown." HipHopDX observed, "A leader in the newest generation of artists fusing Hip Hop and R&B, Toosii continues to solidify his burgeoning potential." Variety featured Toosii in its prestigious Power of Young Hollywood issue and told the remarkable story of how "Favorite Song" went from viral hit to chart smash in its Hitmakers issue.

