Video: The Sharpe Family Singers Release Parody of Bye Bye Bye' Inspired by DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE

The internet's favorite singing family, The Sharpe Family Singers, has done it again!

The viral TikTok sensations are back with a brand-new parody video that will take the internet by storm. This time, they’ve put their unique spin on N'Sync's iconic hit "BYE BYE BYE," with a hilarious twist inspired by the opening fight scene in the world’s number one movie, Deadpool and Wolverine.

In their latest video, the family dons their own Deadpool and Wolverine variant costumes, blending humor, nostalgia, and a dash of superhero flair to create a parody that's as catchy as it is clever. With lyrics like "Don't wanna be a tool for you, wanna be a movie in the MCU, Fox don't hate me, but it’s Disney now, baby BYE BYE BYE," the Sharpe Family Singers lament the demise of 20th Century Fox and its characters' integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).4

The Sharpe Family Singers have become well-known for their creative parodies, and this latest release is no exception. Their ability to combine pop culture with family dynamics has made them a favorite among fans of all ages.

About THE SHARPE FAMILY SINGERS

Ron and Barbara (parents), Logan, Samantha, and twins Aidan and Connor, are social media Sensations and Broadway Stars who have amassed over 6 Billion views of their fun family-friendly singing videos online, gaining over 11 million subscribers across social platforms. Recently the family appeared on Season 19 of American Idol, where Samantha made it to Hollywood Week! Their cover of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” received over 58 million views, and Singing as Different Cookies has received over 72 million views on YouTube! Their album, “A Sharpe Family Christmas,” is available now on all streaming services. The Sharpe Family Singers were contestants on Season 18 of America’s Got Talent. Their original audition aired on June 27th, 2023, and featured the family singing “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s hit movie Moana. It has been watched over 30 million times across social media and on AGT's official YouTube.

