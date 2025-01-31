Video: The Knocks & Dragonette Combine Forces on 'Revelation'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The NYC electronic duo The Knocks and Canadian dance-pop diva Dragonette reveal the first installment of their collaboration journey entitled "Revelation." The collaboration is a follow-up to their 2019 GRAMMY-nominated single "Slow Song."

This time, they deliver a match made in synth-pop heaven. The campaign is set in a 1980's corporate liminal space at the fictional company Revelation Technologies. The video stars RuPaul's Drag Race winner Aquaria, who is the muse behind "Revelation".

About The Knocks

The prolific GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum-selling NYC dance music luminaries deliver a carefree electronic sound that draws from disco, house, hip hop, soul, funk, indie, and pop. Comprised of James Patterson and Ben Ruttner, the duo produce a dizzying array of danceable, New York-inspired music, bringing their DJ sets and live electronic performances around the world.

With more than 2.5 billion streams and consistent chart success, they have released 3 full-length albums, 5 EP's, and performed their hit singles on US late night TV shows including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers. Known for their collaborative prowess, The Knocks have worked with artists across the musical spectrum, ranging from indie [Foster The People, MGMT, MUNA], hip hop [Cam'ron, Wyclef, Method Man], dance [Purple Disco Machine, ODESZA, SOFI TUKKER], and pop [Billie Eilish, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX].

About Dragonette

Martina Sorbara, better known as the electro-pop outfit Dragonette, has lived multiple musical lifetimes over the past 15 years. A Juno-winning artist and sought-after songwriter, Sorbara has scored numerous global hits, including “Pick Up the Phone,” “Let it Go,” and the chart-topping “Hello” with Martin Solveig. She’s collaborated with the world’s biggest DJs (Basement Jaxx, Kaskade, and Galantis, among others) and released four acclaimed albums, including the Juno-nominated Fixin to Thrill (2009) and Bodyparts (2012). Along the way, Dragonette has headlined shows across the globe; supported the likes of Duran Duran, New Order, Ke$ha, and Miike Snow; and played to thousands of fans at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza.

A longtime priority writer with Sony/ATV publishing, the Toronto-based Sorbara also regularly works with acts under UMG, Warner Music, Syco, and Spinnin’. Her musically diverse credits include songs for Keith Urban, Cyndi Lauper, Pretty Sister, Mike Mago, and Carly Rae Jepsen with The Knocks.

